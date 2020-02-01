The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 1
Michigan on TV
What: Rutgers vs. Michigan (in New York)
Sport: Wrestling
When: 1:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Rutgers vs. Michigan (in New York)
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 4:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Breaking News from 〽️🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2020
Juwan Howard reinstates senior guard Zavier Simpson#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NQ3tvTtYC7
Michigan has reinstated senior point guard Zavier Simpson from suspension, per release. Will play Saturday against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 31, 2020
Wheels up to NYC 🛫#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/fbQrMEuRGO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2020
Didn’t realize how athletic Zeb Jackson was or had become. Name might not carry the cache of some of the others headed to Michigan but chance to contribute next year will not be in short supply https://t.co/MUW9Eimfyx— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) February 1, 2020
Future is Now! #Fa〽️ #OnA〽️ichin @RoccoSpindler92 @DEdwards__ @GDellinger2021 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/rZDus1weY0— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 31, 2020
Great to have my good friend, and former teammate @Coach_Gattis , Offensive Coordinator at Michigan, visit us at @EHSfootball1839 - Awesome to see you and catch up today. pic.twitter.com/TeVr0nO9YP— Mark Moroz (@CoachMoroz) January 31, 2020
February 1, 2020 Rest in Peace Paul P. Magoffin - https://t.co/kpC5HXKYVP pic.twitter.com/UqvAQaNJGq— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 31, 2020
Last day! Giving away a $25 Gift Card to @UGPGoBlue— MVictors (@MVictors) January 31, 2020
or @TheBoStore. Simple:
1. Subscribe to the new MVictors YouTube Channel: https://t.co/teJRbTI16t and..
2. RT or like this tweet.
Complete rules here: https://t.co/VZ7ur5SlKb#GoBlue
We do not need an artificial poll or ranking to let us know that the “Children of Yost “ is college hockey’s best student section. Just ask anyone who has attended a game at Yost .— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) January 31, 2020
C-YA tonight !
〽️GoBlue !!! https://t.co/xcB2PSmHL5
CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN! Will Lockwood with the goal and it's 3-2 BLUE! pic.twitter.com/rNoiOrYZYk— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
Cam York puts Michigan back on top, it's 2-1 after 2!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/paIvoYoLRW— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
GOAL! CAM YORK 🚨gives Michigan the lead with a 4x4 goal! pic.twitter.com/QLX28cPlWC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
.@andrewmerrick78 discusses transitioning to the 2nd period after a strong 1st with @Mayotte_K #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BAWq5sC9Fr— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
.@mikey_p123 makes it 1⃣-0⃣ Michigan with assists from @jack_becker7 and @biglukemartin #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/StHBfXZhqz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
Michigan leads Ohio State 1-0 after 1!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/wBDrRQ4eCY— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
GOAL! Excuusse me - Michael Pastujov lights the lamp 🚨— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
🍏Becker, Martin
Michigan leads 1-0#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/PlHz8cQdP4
Al Randall talks to @CoachPearsonUM for tonight's Keys to the Game #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/11n3NmvUIl— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
It was an honor and privilege Claire! Thank you for your kind words and for the opportunity! #grit #growthmindset https://t.co/aa6cNUPfsg— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) February 1, 2020
Photo day 2020 is in the books!!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 31, 2020
✌🏻weeks until the opener!!#goblue #bluecrew #team154 pic.twitter.com/shaBpnjzG8
Behind the scenes look at @umichsoftball and @umichbaseball having fun at their promo shoot!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NllmcsdqhW— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) January 31, 2020
I think I let all my emotions out tonight. https://t.co/qW7B5aCAJV— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) January 31, 2020
Happy Friday my people. Let’s attack the day🙏!— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) January 31, 2020
22 million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes every year. See how one U-M student is working to make a difference, clean up Michigan beaches, and spread awareness through his sustainable clothing business. #UMichImpact https://t.co/IOaGI0P3x6 pic.twitter.com/tZSm46knaq— University of Michigan (@UMich) February 1, 2020
In case you missed it:— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 31, 2020
6️⃣ Olympians -- including the one & only Allyson Felix -- are competing here in Ann Arbor TODAY and TOMORROW.
Plus many more Olympic hopefuls!
Don't miss your chance to see them LIVE: https://t.co/3nPMIZhIOA
Landed in NYC. ✈️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6RKSa3YMME— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 1, 2020
No. 8 @UMichWGym defeated No. 17 Nebraska, 197.075-196.900, on Thursday night.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 31, 2020
Abby Brenner won vault with career-high 9.950.
RECAP » https://t.co/zJHgH0w0px
Sent our seniors out the right way tonight. See you at Big Tens! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hiMRBE985A— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 1, 2020
Wolverines, Olympians shine on Day One of Power Five Invite.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 1, 2020
RECAP » https://t.co/CWS3hbiT9z#GoBlue | @UMichTrack
