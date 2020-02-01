News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 1

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Rutgers vs. Michigan (in New York)

Sport: Wrestling

When: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network


***

What: Rutgers vs. Michigan (in New York)

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 4:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We do not need an artificial poll or ranking to let us know that the 'Children of Yost' is college hockey’s best student section. Just ask anyone who has attended a game at Yost."
— Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson on Twitter, after U-M's student section was left off a list of the best student sections in college hockey.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Wolverines' Zavier Simpson Reinstated

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard Provides Updates on Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Livers

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard Discusses the Current Status of Both Simpson and Livers

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Staff Makes key Recruiting Stops

• Richie Schnyderite, The Knight Report: Q&A With Chris Balas, Previewing Super Saturday Against Michigan

---

