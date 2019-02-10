Ticker
Michigan got revenge against Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"This is what I envisioned for him when he came here"
— John Beilein on Charles Matthews

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Turns The Tables On The Badgers

• Austin Fox, Matthews Discusses His Hot Stretch, While Teske Talks Battles With Happ

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Matthews Wills U-M Past Wiscy

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Zach Charbonnet Has What It Takes

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, Beilein, Matthews & More Talk Win Over Wisconsin

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: 'Fired up' Michigan basketball shows its mettle in win over Wisconsin

{{ article.author_name }}