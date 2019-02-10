The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52. @JonTeske ties career-highs with 17 points and 12 rebounds. @1CMatthews drops 16 points in the second half. Michigan beats Wisconsin in dramatic fashion to extend its record to 22-2 on the season 🙌#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/nu0NGiovhu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2019
Saturdays are for getting buckets.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 9, 2019
And @umichbball did just that in a win over Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/Znmomvc39u
“I’m a big body to score over. If they’re gonna score on me, they’re gonna work for it.”— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 9, 2019
Jon Teske joins @TheAndyKatz after scoring 17 points to go along with a strong defensive performance in No. 7 Michigan’s win over No. 19 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/UfsTi648nW
"Ethan Happ said to me after the game, 'I hope to see you again this season.'— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 9, 2019
...No, @EthanHapp22. I don't want to see you again the rest of my life!"
- @JohnBeilein keeps it 💯 after @umichbball's win. 😅 pic.twitter.com/MMll5DFiM0
Senior @1CMatthews shot 60 percent from the floor, scoring 1⃣6⃣ points in the second half and 18 total to lead the Wolverines to victory over Wisconsin!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yZkfmALEIE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2019
Junior @JonTeske tied a career-best 17 points and 12 rebounds, while swatting 3 shots.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2019
Teske has had at least 1 block in 23 games this season and this marks his 14th multi-block game!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0SHbNouZHb
When the boss says, 'Get Up!'— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2019
B1G WIN! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/VeSnLLEX5o
The Closer 👌#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wvCJcqMDoa— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2019
B1G time W for @umichbball. pic.twitter.com/KQurDA39F7— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 9, 2019
He may have been an offensive juggernaut but @DesmondHoward appreciates some good defense 💯#GoBlue #RealTalk pic.twitter.com/RP4BNhOduk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2019
Charles Matthews, closer.— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) February 9, 2019
Lucia at Wisconsin at Michigan today. Proud dad. Crushed it. pic.twitter.com/7YQ3QK0wRg— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 9, 2019
More like it! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/e7RbYKvUzI— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 9, 2019
Sweepin' our way to our third straight "Iron D" Trophy! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZebaBQT59a— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 10, 2019
🎶 Hail! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZSEkr6RZVg— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 10, 2019
Victors!!! We defeat No. 21 CSUN by the score of 14-5. Emily Ritner led us with three goals in the win. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hfRHYBx5C8— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) February 9, 2019
Victors!!! We earned our second top-10 win of the season over No. 9 Arizona State to advance to the semifinals of the Triton Invitational. We play No. 1 USC at 11:10 a.m. PT tomorrow. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VPimq7ebfL— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) February 10, 2019
FINAL: Michigan 17, UC Davis 5— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) February 10, 2019
Kirby leads all scorers as she ties a career-high 4 goals, while @AdrianaPendino records her second straight hat trick with 3 goals.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/au7LmMk0D6
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Turns The Tables On The Badgers
• Austin Fox, Matthews Discusses His Hot Stretch, While Teske Talks Battles With Happ
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Matthews Wills U-M Past Wiscy
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Zach Charbonnet Has What It Takes
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, Beilein, Matthews & More Talk Win Over Wisconsin
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: 'Fired up' Michigan basketball shows its mettle in win over Wisconsin
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook