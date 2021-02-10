TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 10

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 10
Tweets Of The Day
Isaiah Livers is the only player since 2008 to average:— Evan Miyakawa (@evanmiya) February 9, 2021
At least 14.5 points per game
Less than 1.5 TOs per game
48% from the field
90% from the line
He is such an efficient player for @umichbball. It's no surprise he's top 12 nationally at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ.
In a strange way, this unfortunate play helped @umichbball get to the Final Four.@JohnBeilein explains. ⬇️ https://t.co/WF1RXE3eHY— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 9, 2021
Alley-oop and-1 for four-star @umichbball signee Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04)!! 💪 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mKjPOdwoYy— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 10, 2021
Swipe and a score for four-star @umichbball signee Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04)! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KANJIaScN5— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 10, 2021
Tigers with the win over Kasson Mantorville !— Stewartville Boys Basketball (@tigerbbask) February 10, 2021
➡️Nolan Stier 30pts , 8 3’s
➡️Miles Hettinger 12 reb, 5 assists
➡️Will Tschetter 48 pts pic.twitter.com/2dgOIwwOYj
RT if your school has had a Super Bowl MVP 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/eQP5fQQHNi— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 9, 2021
🚨 #B1G Breaking News— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) February 9, 2021
🗞️ ▶️ https://t.co/eGQcxfbJMw pic.twitter.com/iHmWbzVpti
MICHIGAN'S ALL-TIME ALL-NFL TEAM: The Best Of The Best On Defense & Special Teams #GoBlue https://t.co/2NgbksLkXk pic.twitter.com/6SpYKpl482— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 9, 2021
⬆️1⃣#goblue pic.twitter.com/VnQIdOXcEG— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 8, 2021
🔭 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🔭— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2021
Got word from the Big Ten offices, our game at Indiana Sat., Feb. 27th) will be a noon tip from Bloomington
Schedule | https://t.co/XXyqVQFwAl#GoBlue 〽️🏀#HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/Z6FUF7aPY0
Stumbled upon this today ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2021
Why not post it, we thought?#GoBluehttps://t.co/phvRSwlVuP
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting, Several Updates: Houstan, Collins Shining
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Ike Iwunnah Reflects On Signing With Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Football's All-Time All-NFL Team: Defense & Special Teams
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Analytics Expert Bill Connelly Tabs U-M As A Preseason Top 25 Team In 2021
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's First Practice Back Was A Celebration
---
