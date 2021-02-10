 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 10

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"It was great to get a chance to celebrate my birthday with the players and staff, having our first official practice back in the building that we love, that we call home — and that’s Crisler Center."
— Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard on his team's first practice back on Sunday, which was also his birthday
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting, Several Updates: Houstan, Collins Shining

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Ike Iwunnah Reflects On Signing With Michigan

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Football's All-Time All-NFL Team: Defense & Special Teams

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Analytics Expert Bill Connelly Tabs U-M As A Preseason Top 25 Team In 2021

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's First Practice Back Was A Celebration

---

