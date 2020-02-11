News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 11

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It was a great environment. It was really loud in there, so I love that."
— 2021 4-star shooting guard Jaden Akins after his Michigan visit

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jaden Akins Talks Michigan Offer

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: What Position In U-M's 2020 Class Is The Best? Two Experts Give Their Take

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals 250 OL David Davidkov Opens Up About Michigan, Recruiting

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Held MSU To Its Third Worst Shooting Game Since The Start Of The 2017-18 Season

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Nashville

