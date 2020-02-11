The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 11
Tweets of the day
You know A.J. Henning's a big-time WR talent.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 9, 2020
Did you know he has some serious pipes, too? 🎶@AJHenning3 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/Yf6NJYMX2U
now up to 4 games of 30+ PTS, @_iggy_braz 💧— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 9, 2020
32 PTS | 7 AST | 7 REB | 3 STL | 3 👌 on Saturday@umichbball ↗️ @nyknicks ➡️ @wcknicks pic.twitter.com/sELSpdExnj
Your latest if-the-season-ended-today look at the #B1Gtourney bracket: pic.twitter.com/RaLllZtD6q— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 10, 2020
Understatement: A lot happened in @B1GMBBall this past week. pic.twitter.com/6cAiDIm7WR— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 10, 2020
Anyone else feeling a little bit better than normal on this Monday afternoon?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 10, 2020
Thanks, @umichbball. 😎@UMichAthletics | #SlowMoMonday pic.twitter.com/AvtLs6kZQk
The Wolverines had no issue lighting the 🚨 against Wisconsin. @umichhockey scored not 1, not 2, but 13 goals this weekend ❗❗— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 10, 2020
Not a bad birthday 🎁 for Coach Pearson 🎉 pic.twitter.com/78Rr6K0y0v
Amy Dilk scored 22 points to help lead @umichwbball to a 77-52 win over Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/YM4rgUdgWZ— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 11, 2020
Make that 3️⃣ in a row for the Wolverines! 🔥@umichwbball x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1ahhGoUMSi— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 11, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
