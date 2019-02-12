Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 12

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
W8idpewqoicimmhzsu1k
Michigan moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP poll
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"They’re really playing well; their record just doesn’t show it. It’s important we win if we’re going to compete for the Big Ten Championship. We’ve got to win every game we can win, and Penn State is not easy for anybody."
— John Beilein on Penn State

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Is Wary of improved PSU Team

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Ready For Trip To Penn State

• Austin Fox, U-M's National Stats After An Impressive 2-0 Week Vs. Rutgers & Wisconsin

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Cole Bajema Living Up To His Ranking

• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Adds Three New Analysts To Its Staff

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Devon Williams Ready To Meet New U-M Staff

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: The story of young John Beilein and the old Newfane Panthers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}