The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Weekly polls are out.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/lYNWBYa0qr— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 11, 2019
Wheels down in Pennsylvania!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tsiJ8z1dDL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 12, 2019
Soaring into this new week like… #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gbMfycGmlR— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 11, 2019
When the snow is this fresh, what is there to do other than make a snow angel?! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aB4giitfn1— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 12, 2019
It's been settled.@CFBONFOX has named @CharlesWoodson the best defensive player in college football history. We won't disagree. #GoBlue 〽️🐐 pic.twitter.com/06vZuxbHPY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 11, 2019
The highest-graded quarterback in the B1G this season was Shea Patterson, who narrowly edged out Dwayne Haskins in overall grade. Both were spectacular this season. pic.twitter.com/lWzdRpOUEh— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 11, 2019
Cavaliers signed guard Nik Stauskas, team says.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2019
#OTD in 1922 @umichwrestling made its debut. The Wolverines went 4-1 in their first season. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RreSLI95wK— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 11, 2019
Back at home on Thursday when we host Indiana...can't wait to see everyone there! Free youth admission, $6 for ticket, hot dog and drink: https://t.co/3TXzQNXX3u #goblue pic.twitter.com/y17W7AkoSO— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 11, 2019
Naz Hillmon of @umichwbball earned her 5th #B1GWBBall Freshman of the Week award this season after posting 18.5 ppg and 11.0 rpg with a .632 FG% and 2 double-doubles to help the #Wolverines to 2 wins last week: https://t.co/i5epxMLo27 pic.twitter.com/AJSy0gjm1s— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) February 11, 2019
ICYMI, @nazhillmon was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week again! https://t.co/n2AbY4TzVM #goblue pic.twitter.com/KlmZdYVvyq— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 12, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Is Wary of improved PSU Team
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Ready For Trip To Penn State
• Austin Fox, U-M's National Stats After An Impressive 2-0 Week Vs. Rutgers & Wisconsin
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Cole Bajema Living Up To His Ranking
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Adds Three New Analysts To Its Staff
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Devon Williams Ready To Meet New U-M Staff
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: The story of young John Beilein and the old Newfane Panthers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook