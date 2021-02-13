 Michigan Wolverines football LB Ben VanSumeren entered the transfer portal yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Wisconsin @ Michigan

Sport: Hockey

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Shutting down UM Athletics a second time was an absurd decision based on fear, not science, if we’re honest."
— Todd Anson (one of Jim Harbaugh's best friends) on Twitter
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ben VanSumeren Enters his Name Into the Transfer Portal

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Returns 'Rusty' — Juwan Howard not Sure What to Expect Sunday

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key Targets

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M Finally Returns to the Court, Recruiting Buzz and More

• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Nico Collins Could be a First-Rounder

---

{{ article.author_name }}