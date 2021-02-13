The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 13
Tweets of the day
Shutting down UM Athletics a second time was an absurd decision based on fear, not science, if we’re honest. https://t.co/ZEPWPoEFvd— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 12, 2021
No need to check ... I remember it ... I had an assist, a block & the only THREE of my U-M career to go along with that 34 & 18 ... in 39 minutes too! https://t.co/wAq2JNvcUu— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 12, 2021
🗣 @JohnBeilein brought some great @umichbball teams to every B1G arena, so he would know which buildings bring the most noise.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 12, 2021
Assembly Hall, Mackey Arena and Breslin Center are among the 𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗧. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OTcNxJb6LY
So excited to coach with this group of men and leaders! Blessed in everyway and ready to attack!! #GoBlue🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/3FBAWHZ0Dk— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) February 12, 2021
Elite Pass Rusher! @OfficialKwity pic.twitter.com/ZEudILeMhQ— Coach Brandon Jordan (@CoachBTJordan) February 12, 2021
Thanks for the treadmill Gramma Doane! And it's courage jerseys Friday and I got to pull a jersey out of the basket! @JakeButtTE @Broncos #goblue #grateful pic.twitter.com/h12h7H1wet— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) February 12, 2021
Super helpful co-worker for the outdoors pic.twitter.com/oz9aA5Gc8C— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 12, 2021
Oregon QB Tyler Shough has announced his intentions to enter transfer portal; not officially in yet @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @DSArivals https://t.co/Vn61t8becP— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 12, 2021
Thankful to have received a scholarship offer from Boston College 🙏🏼 @CoachJeffHafley @TemLuke_Abu @CoachV_Yagi @CoachThurin @BCFootball pic.twitter.com/kpmpsa7BJC— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) February 12, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Michigan @CoachJim4UM @CoachMo15 pic.twitter.com/TsJm1LQciV— Terian Williams II "The Playmaker " (@T_WilliamsD1) February 12, 2021
Welcome back. @umichwbball leads wire-to-wire in WIN at Purdue. Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/VWQ76PxEwq— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 12, 2021
⚠️ 𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗔𝗧 𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗥𝗘 ⚠️— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 12, 2021
Less than an hour until we start our Big Ten Championships dress rehearsal at the SPIRE B1G Invite.
Here's when you can catch us today.
⏱️ LIVE RESULTS: https://t.co/19mfdd3s9d
⏱️ LIVE SCOREBOARD: https://t.co/Jht4R2Xyf1#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3CRtLHAGR7
Extra-match results vs Ohio State. Wolverines take 5 of 6. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gywqzqO2qj— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 13, 2021
Find a way to win. Gritty one tonight inside Crisler. #GoBlue #BeatOhio pic.twitter.com/MpzeBspQlV— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 13, 2021
BACK IN ACTION TONIGHT!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 12, 2021
🆚 #12 Ohio State
⏰ 7:00 PM
📍 Crisler Center
📺 » BTN (https://t.co/plN9muH4qG)
📊 » https://t.co/jP8oDU8FUV pic.twitter.com/jUz27Qxna1
UPDATE: Sunday’s dual vs PSU will be a 10:30 ET start, live on BTN. #GoBlue https://t.co/fcVcHhAFR2— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 12, 2021
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ben VanSumeren Enters his Name Into the Transfer Portal
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Returns 'Rusty' — Juwan Howard not Sure What to Expect Sunday
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key Targets
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M Finally Returns to the Court, Recruiting Buzz and More
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Nico Collins Could be a First-Rounder
