The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 14
Michigan on TV
What: Penn State @ Michigan
Sport: Wrestling
When: 11:00 AM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
•••
What: Michigan @ Wisconsin
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 1:00 PM ET
Channel: CBS
***
What: Purdue @ Michigan
Sport: Volleyball
When: 5:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Michigan opens as a one-point favorite over Wisconsin tomorrow in Madison. Thoughts?— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 14, 2021
Michigan is the No. 3 team in the country and a No. 1 seed as it stands now in the NCAA Tournament's early reveal of seeds.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 13, 2021
https://t.co/JtCCz6Tg9b https://t.co/O9GTgZi5rq pic.twitter.com/qNLSC2NIFZ— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 14, 2021
If the NCAA tournament started today, which region would be the toughest? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/l25DooEJLB— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 13, 2021
One opt-out player who showed up looking different at Senior Bowl was @UMichFootball WR Nico Collins. @lbg_nico7 was 230 lbs on ‘19 tape but weighed 215 lbs in Mobile. This rep winning vertical vs maybe the fastest player in the game, Oklahoma CB Tré Brown, is evidence of that. pic.twitter.com/Bduo0ev4Ec— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 13, 2021
Who is the best high school player you’ve ever seen in person? I’ll go first pic.twitter.com/cMr4mWAfkM— CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) February 13, 2021
I'm crushed to lose this guy, both professionally & personally, but thrilled for what's next for Wags, Annie & their amazing family. He advanced #GoBlue in so many ways AND advanced our culture with a can-do approach to everything. Tough act to follow! https://t.co/nl6nqCmMKB— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) February 13, 2021
Saves made by Erik Portillo: 29— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 14, 2021
Number of Cam York assists: 3
Snapping Cole Caufield's point streak: priceless pic.twitter.com/PDg4HEtBIf
Wolverines are warming up 〽️ https://t.co/Mx8TvASEUL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 13, 2021
A look 👀 at today's lines#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/o1Q0ppXlo9— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 13, 2021
Starting in goal ... #1 Erik Portillo pic.twitter.com/Y0VVE6cYEP— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 13, 2021
Game Day 💧#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/6Gqb6YLdLr— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 13, 2021
🔥 #B1G TUNE IN 🔥— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) February 13, 2021
🚨🏒#B1GHockey 🥅🚨@BadgerMHockey 🆚 @umichhockey
📅 Saturday, February 13
⏰ Puck Drops at 2 PM ET
📺 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/9aHWsGr25M
Hockey is finally back!🤩@umichhockey faces off against the University of Wisconsin today at 2pm-— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 13, 2021
Stay tuned for live play by play updates from Yost #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TyK5dm1oGd
Michigan offers rising 2023 Cass Tech DL Jalen Thompson #GoBlue https://t.co/daaCHdQqG4— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 13, 2021
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan a one Seed, No. 3 Overall in First Committee Rankings
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Unsure if it's 'Smart' to Squeeze in all Five Makeup Games
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Ja'Den McBurrows on George Helow, Preparing for Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 13
• Benjamin Worgull, BadgerBlitz: Wisconsin Looking for Redemption Against Michigan
