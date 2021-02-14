 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team finally returns to the court today for a huge game at Wisconsin.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-14 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Penn State @ Michigan

Sport: Wrestling

When: 11:00 AM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

•••

What: Michigan @ Wisconsin

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

***

What: Purdue @ Michigan

Sport: Volleyball

When: 5:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan is the No. 3 team in the country and a No. 1 seed as it stands now in the NCAA Tournament's early reveal of seeds."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan a one Seed, No. 3 Overall in First Committee Rankings

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Unsure if it's 'Smart' to Squeeze in all Five Makeup Games

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Ja'Den McBurrows on George Helow, Preparing for Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 13

• Benjamin Worgull, BadgerBlitz: Wisconsin Looking for Redemption Against Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}