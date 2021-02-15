The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 15
Tweets of the day
This is leadership at its finest. Can’t say enough how outstanding @JuwanHoward is not just as a coach but as a leader for these guys. Michigan is truly blessed to have gone from @JohnBeilein to Juwan. https://t.co/2UoTkOfiVw— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 15, 2021
These are the moments that make being a coach SPECIAL ... congrats Chaundee!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 14, 2021
🏀 ➡️ 1000 points 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/crYX3iYIUu
Hunter Dickinson had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds as @umichbball rallied to beat Wisconsin 67-59.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 14, 2021
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/PCghhyIGEw
This team is special. https://t.co/i7Es0e2RSX— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 14, 2021
Livers with that BIG 3-pointer to turn the game for good late in the second half and his 9th career 20-point game today!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/UWSb4vTai2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 14, 2021
Hunter Dickinson did Hunter Dickinson things today.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 14, 2021
Tied career-best 15 rebounds
career-best 5 blocks
4th career double-double.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uoSWPcYpek
Great defensive second half Michigan. My Miller's Tavern player of the game is Hunter Dickinson. He had two offensive rebounds in last 5 minutes including this key one. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TJE9VmXeCN— Tom Armbrustmacher (@tommya14) February 14, 2021
What a Blessing🙏🏾😈Thank God https://t.co/PK8VPKiEX5— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) February 14, 2021
*Exhale* Go Blue!!!!— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) February 14, 2021
GAMEDAY 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/KUG8hA4dBo— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 14, 2021
Hey @umichbball, wanna be our valentine? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gfFVoG8NhS— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 14, 2021
Hey @MaizeRageUM will you be out valentine? Looks like our teams have a date already https://t.co/7bzHfqJsbB— #AreaRED (@AreaRED) February 14, 2021
No. 8 Michigan falls 3-2 to No. 7 Wisconsin and gets a weekend split#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/2HGGP0Ts31— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 15, 2021
#OTD February 14, 2009 Freshman Luke Glendening scored twice as @umichhockey beat UNO at Yost Arena. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/haaFmjk6L9— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) February 14, 2021
Blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Michigan #AGTG @MHart2032 @19Bellamy @CoachJim4UM @BrandonHuffman @SamWebb77 pic.twitter.com/aRY1gMP9EE— CJ Carr (@13Cjcarr) February 14, 2021
DUMP TIME @Parris58 @umichwrestling #goblue pic.twitter.com/IctS5HYHmS— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 14, 2021
141: Mattin trails, 6-2, after the second. Lee reversal, Mattin escape. Lee has 1:50 RT. Michigan starts down in the third.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2021
141: Mattin trails, 4-1, after a pair of PSU takedowns in the first. Lee with 2:06 RT, will start down in the second.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2021
Up next, at 141 pounds, Drew Mattin vs #2 Nick Lee.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2021
133: Ragusin falls to Bravo-Young, 9-2, after a pair of PSU takedowns and late hands-to-the-face call in the third.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2021
Penn State 6, Michigan 0
133: RBY rides out the second, he leads 2-0 with 2:06 RT. Starts down in the third, option start makes it 3-0.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2021
133: Ragusin trails, 2-0, after a late PSU single leg. He'll start down in the second.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2021
Up next, at 133 pounds, Dylan Ragusin vs #3 Roman Bravo-Young.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2021
🤼 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 14, 2021
#𝟮 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲.
𝟭𝟭 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗧
#3 Penn State at #2 @umichwrestling
📺 Watch on Big Ten Network
📱 Stream on the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/BiHAPleOXu
#2 Vs #3 Live on BTN at 11am pic.twitter.com/ArLjULmkgf— SJanicki Photo (@SJanickiPhoto) February 14, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Grabs Impressive Come-From-Behind win at Wisconsin
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Stellar Second Half Leads to Michigan win at Wisconsin
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What Layoff? Not Even the Shutdown can Slow Down Red-hot Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players React to Wisconsin win
• Benjamin Worgull, BadgerBlitz: Five Takeaways From No. 21 Wisconsin's Loss to No. 3 Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook