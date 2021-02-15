 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up an impressive road win at Wisconsin yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 15

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“This is leadership at its finest. Can’t say enough how outstanding @JuwanHoward is not just as a coach but as a leader for these guys. Michigan is truly blessed to have gone from @JohnBeilein to Juwan.”
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter, referring to a video of Juwan Howard presenting Chaundee Brown with the game ball following the win at Wisconsin. Brown scored his 1,000th career point during the victory.
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Grabs Impressive Come-From-Behind win at Wisconsin

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Stellar Second Half Leads to Michigan win at Wisconsin

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What Layoff? Not Even the Shutdown can Slow Down Red-hot Michigan

• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players React to Wisconsin win

• Benjamin Worgull, BadgerBlitz: Five Takeaways From No. 21 Wisconsin's Loss to No. 3 Michigan

