“This is leadership at its finest. Can’t say enough how outstanding @JuwanHoward is not just as a coach but as a leader for these guys. Michigan is truly blessed to have gone from @JohnBeilein to Juwan.”

— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter, referring to a video of Juwan Howard presenting Chaundee Brown with the game ball following the win at Wisconsin. Brown scored his 1,000th career point during the victory.