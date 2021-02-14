Layoff? What layoff? The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team showed incredible grit and resilience this afternoon at the Kohl Center, picking up a come-from-behind 67-59 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The gutsy effort came despite the fact U-M hadn’t played a game since Jan. 22, when it crushed Purdue at Mackey Arena 70-53. Today’s contest at Wisconsin wasn’t a blowout (as most of Michigan’s wins have been this season), with the Maize and Blue clawing their way back from 14 down to come away with the victory.

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Thursday night against Rutgers. (AP Images)

The Badgers held a 39-27 lead at the break, and things weren’t looking good for the Wolverines following what had been a sluggish first half. “Our leader and boss, Coach [Juwan] Howard, clapped and smiled at us in the locker room and said this is where we want to be,” senior forward Isaiah Livers revealed when asked what Howard’s message was to the team at the break. “He told us to act like we’d been here before. No one was pointing fingers or was upset. We knew we were in a great spot and weren’t going to make any excuses. We stayed true to the system and it blessed us, and we came out with a big road win.” “Big road win” is an understatement. The triumph improved Michigan’s record to 14-1 overall and 9-1 in league play, with every other team in the Big Ten — with the exception of Illinois — having at least four conference losses. Illinois currently possess three. The race for the Big Ten title is still obviously raging on, but needless to say, the Wolverines are in outstanding shape as we approach the home stretch. “I’m blessed to be on a team like this,” Livers exclaimed. “Coach Howard talked about how what we did today is special — to have a pause and then play at Wisconsin and be locked in and together. “We’re the most connected team. We rallied together and trusted the process, Coach Howard and each other. We had each other’s backs and it was back to normal — we were playing good basketball again. “We didn’t make any excuses.” Perhaps the most impressive aspect of today’s win was the way U-M made the clutch plays it needed to make down the stretch. Its defense ramped up in a big way, holding Wisconsin to a 1-of-10 drought from the field over the Badgers’ final 10 shots.

