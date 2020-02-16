The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Rutgers
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Indiana @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 1:00 PM ET
Channel: CBS
***
What: Michigan @ Wisconsin
Sport: Wrestling
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Out working last night & run into 2 of MY GUYS @2kayzero & @DerrickWalton10. When you talk about competitors these 2 knuckleheads brought it everyday. And more importantly they allowed themselves to be challenged & pushed daily on & off the court. All love w/these dudes pic.twitter.com/gp4nU3Ft8R— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) February 15, 2020
5 > 1 pic.twitter.com/7VjMDslSod— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 15, 2020
BALLGAME!!@etihwkcaj finishes off the Sun Devils!#BlueCrew is now 3-0 on the season!#GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/DQX45IMZEr— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 16, 2020
Michigan baseball follows up a win over no. 1 Vanderbilt with two wins today, including a 5-0 victory over number 3 ASU.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 16, 2020
BALLGAME!@CameronWeston55 closes the door for his first career save!@blake_beers picks up the W!@blommy11 goes 4-for-6 at the dish!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 16, 2020
Now a short drive to Phoenix to take on No. 9 Arizona State!#GoBlue #BlueCrew #Team154 pic.twitter.com/iR73x3aj4F
Want to re-live a few of tonight’s big moments??— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 16, 2020
How about Dom Clementi coming through with the clutch pinch-hit double!? pic.twitter.com/Di93GtgBFA
Michigan picked up right where it left off.@umichbaseball sent its entire order to the plate in the top of the 1st, scoring 3 vs. @calpolystangs. The third came from Ted Burton (@tedburton20) on this RBI single to center.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 15, 2020
Watch live as #MLB4 continues: https://t.co/zbyhmpVHYK pic.twitter.com/36ekBHAnb6
T7 | @Clark_Elliott11 gets a hit and swipes a bag, but the #BlueCrew can't drive him in.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 15, 2020
Dragani back to the bump after the stretch!
Michigan 5 Cal Poly 2#GoBlue #Team154
We’re underway from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 15, 2020
How about that view!? ⚾️😍⛰ 〽️#goblue #bluecrew #team154 pic.twitter.com/JDqLqnWHiv
SCHEDULE UPDATE: Tonight's game vs. No. 8 Michigan will now start at 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/9qPYSfLAeC— Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) February 16, 2020
Want a way to pass time between today's games??— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 16, 2020
Check out Steve Kornacki's piece on all the happenings from Friday night's win over No. 2 Vandy!
📰 https://t.co/AyW0iQKqxy#GoBlue #BlueCrew #Team154
Hey Joe, how many games we got today??#BlueCrew #GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/STFSOMXZQi— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 15, 2020
This has been a great week that ends tomorrow! 1st time my dad has seen me live outside of NC! 1st time on a airplane, 1st full week with my kids! 18 years I’ve lived away from home with sacrifices I wouldn’t change one thing including my dad! Be thankful for whoever you have! pic.twitter.com/ShuJ1yWbsm— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) February 16, 2020
Duncan Robinson gets 19 points in the 3-point shootout! pic.twitter.com/v55VJ9SOs4— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 16, 2020
Ah. Duncan won't be advancing to the next round of this year's 3-point contest. But it's all good... keep putting dropping them in the games that matter @D_Bo20!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 16, 2020
Most "Miami" possession? 🌴— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 16, 2020
Who is more Miami - you or @JuwanHoward? 🏎
We asked Duncan Robinson after he repped @umichbball and the @MiamiHEAT in the #NBAAllStar 3-point contest: pic.twitter.com/JcKXcxRSb5
#Michigan fans everywhere:— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 15, 2020
Signing up for an an annual membership to https://t.co/o5qiDyPz68 ($99.95) in February will get you a gift code worth $49.50 to the Rivals Fan Shop (while supplies lasts). The promo code for this limited time offer is Annual50.https://t.co/USxo1wGEoy pic.twitter.com/eA7kD0hxh1
Big changes are happening at the @MatthaeiNichols Botanical Gardens! The conservatory is getting some significant upgrades: https://t.co/XVX7n9SmP9 #umichARTS pic.twitter.com/FSLVa2yAHL— U-M College of LSA (@umichLSA) February 15, 2020
Michigan commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) comes out slinging in the final game of the night. TD toss here. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/9AJ9FAHAMg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 16, 2020
Michigan RB Chris Evans is out here coaching CE Stars. The 7v7 program has some talented underclassmen. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YAy7hWcsHf— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 16, 2020
Rising 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon (@Ys_Meechie2x) was a standout at @Pylon7on7 Chicago during the first wave of pool play. Just visited Michigan before the dead period and is rocking the wristband. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aWCH7nf6N1— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 15, 2020
Elite 2022 WR Kevin Coleman (@KevinLamarCole1) gets in the end zone for the score. Just visited Michigan before the dead period. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HLVTLQkVz1— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 15, 2020
That was fun.#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/8Hvtrj3wJS— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) February 15, 2020
With the No. 2 team score in #NCAAMGym, U-M knocks off Oklahoma inside Cliff Keen Arena!#GoBlue〽 pic.twitter.com/ucJY0RVpM1— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) February 15, 2020
Michigan takes down the defending national champion Texas at #ITAIndoors— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) February 15, 2020
Wolverines advance to the final four!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/hQXPs5qRYj
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Baseball: U-M Kicks off Season With Ninth Inning Heroics, 4-3 win
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan QB Signee Dan Villari Ready to Silence Critics
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Desmond Howard on the Lessons Schembechler Taught 'in Football and in Life'
• Taylor Lehman, TheHoosier.com: Before the tip: Indiana at Michigan
---
