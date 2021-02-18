TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 18

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 18
Tweets Of The Day
TOMORROW is our Pink Game.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 17, 2021
We know we can't have you all at Crisler HOWEVER, ... Please share a photo of yourself or your loved one affected by cancer using the hashtag #MGoPink to be recognized on the video board during the game#GoBlue #MGoPink pic.twitter.com/wicjyKbWyh
.@KBA_GoBlue has been named to the @NaismithTrophy Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 17, 2021
More: https://t.co/SqHSvkLdeW#goblue pic.twitter.com/2VPFigQcmv
“If I’m gonna put my stamp, if I had to say my Coach of the Year, it’s Juwan Howard.”@TateFrazier believes the @UMichBBall Head Coach is the front-runner for Coach of the Year this season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/P7pWUGixPO— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 17, 2021
Happy Birthday to one of the all-time greats and the man whose iconic logo adorns our uniform!#GoBlue x @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/6HABFnt3BC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 17, 2021
February 17, 2021
"I'm not going to sit here and act like I didn't hear the noise when I got hired.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 17, 2021
"Am I competitive? Of course I am. But I'm also about improving and having a growth mindset to be the best version of myself to help prepare this team and represent this fine institution." pic.twitter.com/BJsfvgpttU
Only the beginning! https://t.co/So75Gt3sfJ— Team Spartans (@GoTeamSpartans) February 17, 2021
2021 Michigan FB signee and stud Defensive Tackle Rayshaun Benny doing a solid for the Oak Park basketball team by filming games in an effort to get his classmates on the hardwood some much needed exposure during the pandemic.— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) February 17, 2021
Outstanding young man heading to Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/OMikEAn3sN
Maize and Blue Deli gets the call. #barstoolfund #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rm3A7yWS78— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 17, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Five 2022 Prospects To Watch Closely
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: In What Ways Is Juwan Howard A 'Player's Coach'? Mike Smith Explains
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Chaundee Brown Is What 'The Team, The Team, The Team' Culture Is All About
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On Michigan OL Recruiting Pt. 2
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Dan Dakich On Howard: 'It's As Good A Coaching Job As I've Maybe Ever Seen'
---
