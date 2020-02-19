The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 19
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Rutgers
Sport: Men's Basketball
Time: 7 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
"Whatever the naysayers are saying out there, I don't focus on any of that."@HowardGriffith sits down with @JuwanHoward and @cvivianstringer.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ia1nMIVRBP— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 18, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/ZKKeT18uUp— Xavier Simpson (@Xaviersimpson3) February 18, 2020
All 11 of @Xaviersimpson3's assists against Indiana. Best passer in CBB. pic.twitter.com/zGSYPY2Mvc— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 18, 2020
.@baird_cj brings a different kind of energy to the court and in his life outside of basketball.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 18, 2020
"I want people to remember that being a student and an athlete can be a priority at the same time."#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/xkV4RmrIG1
🚨🚨 THIS JUST IN 🚨🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 18, 2020
We have some new tickets available for our game against Wisconsin (Thurs. Feb. 27)!
Buy Now: https://t.co/Taj5QmM65X#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PyxlLxYox8
Michigan tennis is now ranked 4th in the nation! #takenotice #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/JIOoRyKudY— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) February 19, 2020
"[Josh] Christopher's commitment might not be too far away and the feeling is that #Michigan is on the precipice of adding the five-star to its 2020 class." — https://t.co/Y9pOQbImVE college basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans https://t.co/HqzlL1kMhF— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) February 18, 2020
Yesterday's 24-point win was tied for #Michigan's fourth-largest margin of victory ever against Indiana (the two teams have played 170 times, dating back to 1918). The biggest occurred in 1998 when Brian Ellerbe's U-M team crushed IU in Ann Arbor, 112-64 (a 48-point win).— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) February 17, 2020
Michigan's own Dylan Larkin (@Dylanlarkin39) will never forget his NHL debut for the @DetroitRedWings. 👏 pic.twitter.com/hZ676Ey4Cc— NHL (@NHL) February 18, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard: 'I'm Learning Everyday'
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: DeJulius, Teske Discuss New Roles Under Howard, U-M's Winning Culture, More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Top 2022 Recruits Set Visits To Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Zavier Simpson Leads Michigan's Ball Screen Attack
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook