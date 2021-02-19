 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up a big win over Rutgers last night.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 19

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Michigan State

Sport: Wrestling

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Beat Ohio."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter last night following U-M's win over Rutgers, with the stage officially set for Sunday's massive Michigan/Ohio State battle
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Takes Down Rutgers, 71-64, to Improve to 15-1

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wagner, Smith Keep U-M's Good Times Rolling, Turn Their Focus Toward OSU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Joe Milton to the Transfer Portal

• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Players React to Michigan win

• Richie Schnyderite, The Knight Report: TKR TV: Rutgers HC Steve Pikiell Talks Michigan Postgame

