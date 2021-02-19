The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 19
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Michigan State
Sport: Wrestling
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
The Juwan Howard Effect 〽️📈@umichbball is off to their best start in the @bigten since 1976-77 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FuSxnB7QNu— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2021
@umichbball goes to 10-1 in league play with a victory against Rutgers. They have posted double-digit #B1G wins in 6 straight seasons, the 2nd-longest stretch in program history (7 in a row from 1983-84 through 1989-90). #B1GMBB #Michigan #Wolverines @UMich @B1GMBBall @bigten— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) February 19, 2021
No. 3 @umichbball looked the part at home against Rutgers 🔒— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2021
Franz Wagner paved the way for the Wolverines' win with 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/3jhyC9sY9Y
Beat Ohio— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 19, 2021
Ann Arbor:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2021
Wear this during your next trip to Zingerman's Deli.
America!https://t.co/JtCCz6Tg9b https://t.co/CJB3Qo8k1K pic.twitter.com/oRWW6CotbW
So much Craig Forth in Austin Davis.....— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2021
Another dub.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 19, 2021
Wagner: 20P, 7R, 3A
Smith: 12P
Dickinson: 10P, 8R
Livers: 7P, 6R, 3B, 3A#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bsEiFk9TxP
15-1 and 10-1 in the B1G! Go Blue 🗣〽️ pic.twitter.com/FBDtekCAOU— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 19, 2021
When asked about Franz Wagner, Smith mentioned his competitiveness and his will to win - "He plays defense just as hard in practice as he does in the game."— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 19, 2021
Coach Juwan Howard on the team's defense - "We went through a tough stretch where we couldn't score, but we didn't stop competing on the other end." "That says alot about the growth with this group."— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 19, 2021
At the half:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 19, 2021
Wagner: 9P, 5R
Livers: 4P, 3B, 3R, 2A
Smith: 5P, 1A#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zACrjP17R5
Halftime courtesy of Franz Wagner. @umichbball pic.twitter.com/qiS4wv1vSl— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 19, 2021
Franz Wagner hits a floater just before the buzzer went off to give Michigan a 37-28 lead at the break!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 19, 2021
Wagner has 9 points at the break and leads the Wolverines in scoring. Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights with 10.
2:10 | Dickinson with the block on defense!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 19, 2021
Michigan leads 35-26.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qWONPprfkc
Don’t let Franz get hot! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YVsXH5EUvk— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 19, 2021
The ball is up and we are off!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0jcSx5iZxt— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 19, 2021
Here’s our latest Rage Page ahead of our game with Rutgers! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/B25ypQO9BA— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 18, 2021
Gameday! Michigan is a 9.5-point favorite over Rutgers tonight at Crisler Center. Thoughts?— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 18, 2021
GAMEDAY 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ulzH0Y4poM— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 18, 2021
40 of the 50 starters on the Top 10 teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25 were a part of their current programs last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2021
You want to win at the highest level in college basketball?
Player retention is a big key.
🏈 NEW PODCAST 🏈@JonJansen77 goes 1-1 with Lester Family Defensive Coordinator @MikeMacUM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 18, 2021
〽🎙 https://t.co/3Ev35DVsRX pic.twitter.com/dVB8i6LbUk
Help us welcome our midyear enrollees as we get ready for spring practice. First up: Raheem Anderson (@Heem_62)#NewBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/C0YRKH8B6U— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 18, 2021
Top-10 DL returning to CFB (@PFF_Anthony) pic.twitter.com/Vnz1pB4qiL— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 18, 2021
It's been a long 445 days since our last match.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) February 18, 2021
That ends tomorrow.
PREVIEW -> https://t.co/UAjjIA7nlW#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kidMiUdEZZ
Today we would like to recognize our Community Hero of the Week Candy Laughlin!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/HoPKA0fnx7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 18, 2021
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Takes Down Rutgers, 71-64, to Improve to 15-1
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wagner, Smith Keep U-M's Good Times Rolling, Turn Their Focus Toward OSU
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Joe Milton to the Transfer Portal
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Players React to Michigan win
• Richie Schnyderite, The Knight Report: TKR TV: Rutgers HC Steve Pikiell Talks Michigan Postgame
