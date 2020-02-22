The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 22
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Purdue
Sport: Men's basketball
Channel: ESPN
When: 2:00 PM ET
***
What: Notre Dame @ Michigan
Sport: Hockey
Channel: Big Ten Network
When: 4:00 PM ET
Tweets of the day
Yup!@JuwanHoward did it again!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9xJaRckzmv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2020
Let’s see that in an instant replay ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TqZmbI1ykL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2020
Let's take one more look 🔙 at our B1G win over Rutgers before we head to Purdue to close out the week!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/HHp6Nb0D7S— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 21, 2020
It is officially ... official! The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase will be Sunday, Dec. 6 at the O2 Arena at 6 pm GMT (1 pm ET)— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 21, 2020
〽️🏀 vs. @KentuckyMBB
General Public 🎟, Feb. 27 at 5 am ET (10 am GMT) https://t.co/XErwkRuZ5l & @TheO2#GoBlue#BattleOfTheBlue pic.twitter.com/u6nuFg5QqW
😴🎬 Big shoutout to @StephenToski‼️ pic.twitter.com/FGuOrTLAoX— Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) February 22, 2020
Derrick Walton Jr. putting in work for his hometown team. pic.twitter.com/RSReHEJalZ— Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) February 22, 2020
Tough start to the weekend, but two more opportunities to battle back.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 22, 2020
📰 https://t.co/NzadoBooG1#GoBlue #Team154 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/8Lf9L9vfbm
Rise and grind.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 21, 2020
The three-game series with UConn in Port St. Lucie starts this afternoon.#GoBlue #BlueCrew #Team154 pic.twitter.com/rze6C2VcoZ
Bouncing back and being ready for tomorrow ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tOj96lJ5PU— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
"... and there are no fouls on the play" 🐔#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ok78iQ84nQ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
🚨🚨HAYHURSTT!!!!🚨🚨— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
🍎SLAKER
🍏LOCKWOOD pic.twitter.com/Lru6XLShSM
This feels like a playoff game to me and I am yelling an appropriate amount. Phew.— Yost Built (@YostBuilt) February 22, 2020
There is no substitute for hard work. If you're looking for the easy way, if you're looking for the trick, you might get by for a while, but you will not be developing the talents that lie within you. There is simply no substitute for work. – John Wooden— Craig Roh (@craigroh) February 21, 2020
You either making it happen, watching it happen, or don’t even know what’s going on.— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) February 22, 2020
DOMINATED post-practice snack tonight...the bar has been set other pickup parents, good luck 🤣@salinesoccer #GoSwarm #SnackMaster— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) February 22, 2020
Side note @FamousHamburger is a legit spot, great people!!! Definitely have to go back for more than milkshakes pic.twitter.com/dlWjAnTjSr
When you realize you're a B1G champ >>>@miiirandatucker becomes the first Wolverine since 1996 to win the 100-yard breaststroke! @umichswimdive pic.twitter.com/JEzWm4mhZA— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2020
MIRANDA! The senior uses a HUGE back half to win her first individual title -- and our first in this event since 1996! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/17ft73FZD5— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 22, 2020
Great finish to end our dual season! Many thanks to all our fans and to our amazing families that traveled so well with us on the road this year!!#Family #GoBlue https://t.co/0JdiHuKU6O— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) February 22, 2020
Wrapping up on the road tonight!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 21, 2020
🆚 Edinboro
⏰ 7:00 PM
📍 Edinboro, PA
📺 » https://t.co/2pE4hPJtvy
📊 » https://t.co/dtc7AO9MgR pic.twitter.com/zwWlVlq8X1
141: Mattin earns a 6-0 decision over Hagan. Scored 4NF off the suck back in the second, rode for 1:33.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 22, 2020
Michigan 14, Edinboro 0 pic.twitter.com/JVbqHIRRhL
133: Assad wins by forfeit.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 22, 2020
Michigan 11, Edinboro 0 pic.twitter.com/yE9sPisJDm
