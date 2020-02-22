News More News
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Purdue

Sport: Men's basketball

Channel: ESPN

When: 2:00 PM ET


***


What: Notre Dame @ Michigan

Sport: Hockey

Channel: Big Ten Network

When: 4:00 PM ET

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Great finish to end our dual season! Many thanks to all our fans and to our amazing families that traveled so well with us on the road this year!!"
— Michigan wrestling coach Sean Bormet on Twitter following the Wolverines' 33-5 win over Edinboro.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard not Sure of Livers' Status for Tomorrow, Says He'll Travel

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Livers' Status, Guarding Trevion Williams

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Bracketology: Michigan Close to a Tournament Lock

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football Offseason Update, Basketball Recruiting Intel

• Kristy McNeil, TheWolverine: Hayhurst Scores Late, but U-M Falls to Notre Dame in Series Opener

