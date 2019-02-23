The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23
Tweets of the Day:
The forecast was rainy last night in Minneapolis. 👌☔️ @umichbball pic.twitter.com/nqGZbkQ3bU— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2019
It was all about the defense last night at Minnesota.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OjHJlgK5RJ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
Sunday is a big game for a lot of reasons.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
The low down on EVERYTHING happening at Crisler. 👇#GoBlue x #WearMaize x #BeatState pic.twitter.com/Ohg8j6XD9q
Getting better AND feeling good on this Friday! #GoBlue | #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/Ie2nAOwtrA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 22, 2019
No doubt about that. @LetmeRockk_ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Jkc7LSIGm0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 22, 2019
Hail to the Victors! We'll be back tomorrow at 6pm for Senior Night! #GoBlue // #WearMaize // #ThankYouSeniors pic.twitter.com/LLl5XuTOU1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 23, 2019
Let’s make Crisler A Sea of Maize on Sunday. #GoBlue x #WearMaize x #BeatState 〽️ pic.twitter.com/AeKx76tlOM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
Not one.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 23, 2019
Not two.
Not three.
That's FOUR straight Big Ten titles in the 200-yard freestyle for Siobhán Haughey (1:41.57)! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/el4e9RqlQH
BALLGAME. Henry dominates in a 2-0 victory for No. 17-ranked Michigan vs. The Citadel.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 23, 2019
U-M's LHP throws CG, 13 K's on just 88 pitches and allows just 1 hit. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W0STGq3vvd
That's a Michigan WIN! #goblue pic.twitter.com/k2YpdpH49t— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) February 23, 2019
ONE. MORE. SLEEP.#GoBlue // #BeatND pic.twitter.com/DnW96RBCh3— Michigan Tennis (@umichtennis) February 23, 2019
#OTD in 2014 @UMichWLAX played its first game.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 22, 2019
Freshman Tess Korten scored the program's first goal just 32 seconds into the game at Villanova. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o1J7wTvx2p
🥇 #B1GTF CHAMPION! 🥇— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 22, 2019
Joe Ellis defends his weight throw title as he wins by nearly six feet!
His winning throw of 23.46m (76-11.75) came on his last attempt
Four of his six throws were farther than the best by the runner-up #MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0zIMoSb47u
Victors!!! We top No. 12 LMU, 11-9, to start the Barbara Kalbus Invitational. We advance in the winner's bracket to play No. 3 UCLA at 11:45 a.m. PT tomorrow. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ynIAn08Hwr— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) February 23, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Izzo Got His Rivalry, And It's A Good One
• Andrew Hussey, Brazdeikis on MSU: 'This Is Probably The Biggest Game of The Year'
• Austin Fox, A Side-By-Side Comparison Of Michigan & MSU's Storied Basketball Traditions
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying After Michigan's Victory Over Minnesota
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Visitors Expected For MSU Game
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Early Michigan State Thoughts, More
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M's 2020 Class Receives Nice Bump
---
