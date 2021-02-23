 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“Everyone is happy for each other’s success. There are jealousy and hating on some other teams, but it’s just different here. We all get along and hang out and talk to each other."
— Michigan senior guard Chaundee Brown on the team culture

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Thoughts On Michigan Targets From NFA 7v7 Myrtle Beach

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Film Review: What We Saw From Michigan In A Critical Win At Ohio State

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball's Huge Win Over Ohio State

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Is Paye A Significantly Better Pro Prospect Than Mayfield? PFF Thinks So

Seth Davis, The Athletic: Seth Davis’ college basketball top 25 ballot: Sorting out the Big Ten, and so long, Vols

---

