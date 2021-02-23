TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23
Tweets Of The Day
Go Blue! Excited to get started! @UMichFootball— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) February 22, 2021
Do you agree that @umichbball has what it takes to win out? pic.twitter.com/RJiXFUuOMV— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 22, 2021
🚨 NEW AP Poll! 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 22, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Villanova
9. Iowa
10. West Virginia
🏈 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🏈@MattdblU named Quarterbacks Coach— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 22, 2021
Welcome to the Michigan Football Family!
DETAILS: https://t.co/R1witYBA1W#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6YH4TG8HEg
a double-double isn't a bad way to start the day @zaviersimpson_3 pic.twitter.com/wOspvuAlfs— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 21, 2021
🏆 Weekly Honors! 🏆— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 22, 2021
Team of the Week: @umichbball
Player of the Week: @noahwilliams44 pic.twitter.com/gW1Agb2CTx
MGoBlue Review - Weekend of Feb. 19-21— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 22, 2021
A new endeavor to give you rapid-fire weekend update on all things Michigan Athletics 👇 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SYlpkDX8d6
Did anyone else immediately think of this @JustJMo tip on on Chaundee Brown’s layup after three offensive rebounds? pic.twitter.com/qQRYVv32Ft— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 22, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
