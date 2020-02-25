News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 25

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I don’t know how he gets anything done, because he makes time for you. He treats people really well. I am so impressed with him, and I’m his biggest fan.”
— Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, talking about Juwan Howard

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: At Michigan, Juwan Howard's Presence Impacts More Than Just His Own Team

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Spring Preview: Michigan's Top Statistical Leaders On Offense

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Reenters The Top 25 After An Impressive Week, Checks In At No. 19

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Chris Balas On The Huge Show

Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Michigan Football Spring Trip Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

---

