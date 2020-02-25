The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 25
Tweets of the day
"Kobe's last human act was heroic."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2020
— Rob Pelinka
— Rob Pelinka pic.twitter.com/oyuNRvPYOc
Win five straight, move back into the rankings!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/V62XYUoptU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 24, 2020
After a huge week the boys jump back into the polls and are ranked 19. Michigan basketball is HOT pic.twitter.com/CV4JfyxUdE— #19 Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) February 24, 2020
A BIg Congrats to @_flyyt (Terrance Williams ’20) who on Saturday (2/22/20) in our game against McNamara became our school’s 2nd All-Time leading scorer passing Alum Tom Sluby ‘80 who finished with 2,069 points! #EyeStreetHoops pic.twitter.com/Dso5TeZ6hW— Steve Turner (@GonzagaHoops) February 24, 2020
Safe bet: No two analysts will rank B1G teams the same this week.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 24, 2020
Here's how Robbie Hummel ranks them.
Disagree? Share your list in the replies.
BTN x @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/9GMDFGuE3H
Michigan is No. 22 in NET, No. 19 in the AP Poll, No. 11 in Kenpom and No. 12 in Torvik.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 24, 2020
Not bad for a team that had a rough January riddled with injuries. https://t.co/363lS1LRdZ
Schools with the most players invited to the 2020 NFL Combine:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2020
1. LSU: 16
T-2. Ohio State: 11
T-2. Michigan: 11
T-4. Alabama: 10
T-4. Georgia: 10
T-6. Notre Dame: 9
T-6. Auburn: 9
T-6. Utah: 9
Interested in becoming a @UMichFootball season ticket holder?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 25, 2020
We will have new tickets available for this season, so we urge you to join the interest list today! [The deadline to join is April 17]
JOIN THE EXCITEMENT » https://t.co/GMrTUdkkXZ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/41DsRWDgP7
We are truly a connected team. #goblue #proudcoach #handlingadversityinchbyinch https://t.co/NeWnD7pgrV— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) February 24, 2020
Jabrill Peppers at the Combine still gets me 😂 @JabrillPeppers @Giants pic.twitter.com/3RP0MkWzBU— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 24, 2020
🙌 https://t.co/5FHDq7YYKV pic.twitter.com/hKmhB8fP6O— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 24, 2020
It's a big week for these 11 Wolverines... #GoBlue | #NFLCombine 💪 pic.twitter.com/H4kw3qjiF7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 24, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: At Michigan, Juwan Howard's Presence Impacts More Than Just His Own Team
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Spring Preview: Michigan's Top Statistical Leaders On Offense
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Reenters The Top 25 After An Impressive Week, Checks In At No. 19
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Chris Balas On The Huge Show
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Michigan Football Spring Trip Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
---
