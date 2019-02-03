The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 3
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 2, 2019
Go get that Gold Jacket, Ty Law! #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/laPxaswrF7
Ty Law was a first-round draft choice, the 23rd pick of the 1995 NFL Draft, by the @Patriots. He played 15 seasons in the NFL, winning three Vince Lombardi Trophies as a member of the Patriots.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 3, 2019
DETAILS » https://t.co/S5wtZNfJoe#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/V7brn670cJ
That's a Michigan WIN! #goblue pic.twitter.com/3Q7rNEOkL5— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) February 2, 2019
Down goes Ohio.#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/0NO8hDjDIj— Michigan Gymnastics (@UMichGym) February 3, 2019
Maloney wins it for the Wolverines in the third set.— Michigan Tennis (@umichtennis) February 3, 2019
Michigan defeats No. 18 Oklahoma 4-2!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Qx6vYWLHNf
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Former U-M CB Ty Law Among Eight Selected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Fadil Diggs Likes Jersey Connection At U-M
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook