TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 3

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 3

Quote Of The Day

"Sitting in their dorm rooms or their apartments, that’s somebody’s son. And we treat them that way. And at this moment in time, it’s not about me. It’s about them and us."
— Michigan basketball associate head coach Phil Martelli, talking about how keeping the players engaged during the two-week shutdown is paramount
Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Phil Martelli Talks 'Unnerving' Shutdown, Hunter Dickinson's Progression

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Who Is Ron Bellamy? Getting To Know Michigan's New WRs Coach

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Macdonald Defense Of Choice, Lance Dixon, More

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Curtis Blackwell Breaks Down Michigan's In-State Recruiting Targets

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: 'I definitely vouch for him.' Why Jourdan Lewis is confident in Michigan co-DC Maurice Linguist

