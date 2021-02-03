TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 3

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 3
Tweets Of The Day
Sources tell @ClowESPN and me that #Kansas is set to hire Mike DeBord as offensive coordinator. DeBord was an offensive analyst at #Michigan in 2020. Former OC at Michigan, Indiana and Tennessee, and former head coach at Central Michigan.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 2, 2021
Michigan analyst Mike DeBord is expected to be named the offensive coordinator for Les Miles at Kansas, according to multiple reports. Miles and DeBord worked together at Michigan under Gary Moeller in the '90s.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 2, 2021
Sources: As several conferences plan for league tournaments in college basketball, many have reminded their members that league by-laws clearly state that "opting out" of postseason tournaments is a clear violation of membership.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 2, 2021
Drop your captions below... pic.twitter.com/EeVX1Mq2gW— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 2, 2021
3 appearances by @UMichFootball on @EASPORTS cover@CharlesWoodson @DesmondHoward @DenardX pic.twitter.com/0wDRAzmtls— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) February 2, 2021
Okay now let’s get NCAA Basketball back too‼️— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) February 2, 2021
Let’s goo!!! 〽️〽️🔵🔵 https://t.co/EOVXS5O2Nn— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) February 2, 2021
〽️〽️ I was unstoppable back then #thundergreen #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/asyZJEAUh4— Mike Macdonald (@MikeMacUM) February 2, 2021
As someone who has bought every single rendition of the @EASPORTS college football game sine 1995, I couldn't be more excited. This game is the sole reason I will buy a next gen system. But of course, #GoBlue. pic.twitter.com/Vjtv4mqDNy— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) February 2, 2021
VIDEO: Check out the feature on Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) from West Bloomfield (@WbLakers) being named the 2020 STATE CHAMPS! Mr. Football presented by @hungryhowies.— STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) February 2, 2021
@19Bellamy @UMichAthletics @UMichFootball @Coach_Gattis @CoachJim4UM @MHart2032 pic.twitter.com/984xYckCVc
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Phil Martelli Talks 'Unnerving' Shutdown, Hunter Dickinson's Progression
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Who Is Ron Bellamy? Getting To Know Michigan's New WRs Coach
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Macdonald Defense Of Choice, Lance Dixon, More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Curtis Blackwell Breaks Down Michigan's In-State Recruiting Targets
• Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: 'I definitely vouch for him.' Why Jourdan Lewis is confident in Michigan co-DC Maurice Linguist
