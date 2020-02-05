News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 06:59:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 5

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If you have the answer, please share with me. That's a good question."
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, after being asked by The Wolverine's John Borton how to coach his players, if protecting yourself is considered a flagrant foul
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Howard On Franz Wagner, More

Austin Fox, Chris Balas And Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Simpson's Flagrant, More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Discussing Terry Wymer And The Flagrant

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways Following A Close Michigan Loss To OSU

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: A State Of Dire Straits

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}