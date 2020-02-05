The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 5
Tweets of the day
With his assist to Brooks, @Xaviersimpson3 becomes just the second Wolverine to dish out 6⃣0⃣0⃣ career assists!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dLH3nL0cDN— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 5, 2020
That's a tough one. Ohio State 61, Michigan 58.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 5, 2020
❌: 15P, 7R, 5A
Big 🤠: 11P, 3R
BJ Jr.: 8P, 3R, 1B
🇩🇪: 8P, 14R
The Professor: 8P #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ax5kbJSuEk
Red Panda 🐐 pic.twitter.com/T1dsLiRYdI— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 5, 2020
I see you @D_Bo20 https://t.co/2FnvQhqtSh— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 4, 2020
Absolute joke that they called a flagrant on this. Juwan Howard said he tried to get a look at the replay on the monitor, but the official, Terry Wymer (Ohio Basketball HOF inductee), told the operator to shut off the monitor so he couldn’t see pic.twitter.com/r8o974Un8Q— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 5, 2020
February 4, 2020
Michigan. Ohio State. Tonight. pic.twitter.com/yNT45E2CRp— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 4, 2020
Yo Michigan fans are out of control 😂 https://t.co/qKQdQQgsQh— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) February 5, 2020
Bye, Mark. pic.twitter.com/oeS7OfFdND— True to the Blue (@SupportUofM) February 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Howard On Franz Wagner, More
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas And Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Simpson's Flagrant, More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Discussing Terry Wymer And The Flagrant
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways Following A Close Michigan Loss To OSU
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: A State Of Dire Straits
---
