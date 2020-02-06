News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 6

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Purdue

Sport: Women's Basketball

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When I went to the Notre Dame game this year, I sort of got a feel for what it's like with the fans there. It's just incredible, and I can't wait to be in that atmosphere."
— Michigan wide receiver signee A.J. Henning, who appeared on Big Ten Network yesterday for signing day

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ed Warinner Talks Stueber's Status, Mayfield, Hayes & More

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Lost In the OSU Aftermath ...

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: A Look At Michigan's Biggest Recruiting Needs In 2021

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: Stats And Observations Surrounding Michigan's Signing Class

Ryan Zuke, MLive: Tight end Nick Patterson flips commitment to Ivy League

{{ article.author_name }}