The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 6
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Purdue
Sport: Women's Basketball
Time: 6:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Indy Time.. let’s get it‼️ @UMichFootball @PriorityAthlets @BEhrlichPA #GoBlue #NFL #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/3uOzO9fB8t— Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) February 5, 2020
These three clips were all within a 4-5 minute segment.. it’s hard to adjust as a player if calls continue to be inconsistent throughout the game pic.twitter.com/5CklvEIdif— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@ItsAntWright) February 6, 2020
.@AJHenning3’s shoes. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IKKFbqXnEp— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 5, 2020
This guy's gonna be fun to watch in Maize and Blue.@AJHenning3 talks picking @UMichFootball. pic.twitter.com/GntYzphTgC— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 6, 2020
"It doesn't feel good, at all. . . . I know there are a ton of folks who left this building really upset with the outcome." pic.twitter.com/NsSEQ5374N— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 5, 2020
Your latest 👀 at the #B1GTourney bracket, entering tonight's BTN doubleheader: pic.twitter.com/DedOEKI82y— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 5, 2020
🗣 Your attention please 🗣— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 6, 2020
It's the nightly @B1GMBBall standings update following a pair of blowouts: pic.twitter.com/Ix9JKcg8MN
It was Florida Day today in Ann Arbor! Tomorrow will be Florida Day in Florida! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TXsPCo03CB— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 6, 2020
Championship Swagger baby! https://t.co/SSE9JkwufT— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 5, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ed Warinner Talks Stueber's Status, Mayfield, Hayes & More
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Lost In the OSU Aftermath ...
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: A Look At Michigan's Biggest Recruiting Needs In 2021
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: Stats And Observations Surrounding Michigan's Signing Class
• Ryan Zuke, MLive: Tight end Nick Patterson flips commitment to Ivy League
