 The Michigan Wolverines' football program landed two four-star commits on the recruiting trail yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-06 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Tom Brady has played in every Super Bowl except for the 45 he hasn't made."
— The Michigan Football Twitter Account yesterday, with a hilarious tweet making fun of Penn State's official football twitter account
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M's Revised '21 Football Schedule Released: OSU Will Come to Ann Arbor

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star DB Kody Jones Commits to Michigan: 'I Felt it in my Heart'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star Athlete Taylor Groves Commits to Michigan: 'When you Know, you Know'

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's 2022 Class Vaults Into top 10 of National Recruiting Rankings

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals top 25 Recruiters for the 2021 Cycle

