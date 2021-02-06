The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 6
Tweets of the day
🚨 OUR 2021 SCHEDULE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VxQWrpguUn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 5, 2021
How many @UMichFootball wins do we see in 2021? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8EGFbc7WaN— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 5, 2021
🚨 #B1G Schedule Update 🚨— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) February 5, 2021
2021 #B1GFootball is right around the corner 🏈
Which game are you most excited about?
🗞️ ▶️ https://t.co/tS0DmJIuGd pic.twitter.com/JdLJ54St05
A must watch ... his passion is contagious! https://t.co/biuqiqGisQ— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 5, 2021
#GoBlue〽️@CoachJim4UM @CoachMo15 @MikeMacUM pic.twitter.com/u8Srj5IW8G— Kody Jones ✞🏝 (@kodyjones_) February 5, 2021
110% Committed @tagroves6 @er_football @atleepond @UMichFootball @CoachMo15 @Coach_JoeyMoss @BuckFitz @ISWEATGREATNESS @nixonpro1 @michigan pic.twitter.com/06c07egkmp— taylor groves (@iamtaylorgroves) February 5, 2021
That man @CoachMo15 kicking in doors 💥 💥, let’s get it! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9MtfyKXddh— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) February 5, 2021
The Linguist Effect 😏😏— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 5, 2021
Please join us in wishing former Michigan head coach @JohnBeilein a VERY Happy Birthday today!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 5, 2021
Thanks for the memories, Coach! pic.twitter.com/dstv34aDBW
#Michigan Fans, let's wish #Wolverines Coaching great John Beilein a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/bJWxgQ83W2— Wolverines on SR (@SRWolverines) February 5, 2021
Who said Tom Brady couldn't throw deep anymore? 🐐 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sFTd4fGc9z— PFF (@PFF) February 5, 2021
These @Buccaneers players were tearing it up in college long before they were in the Super Bowl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yDpJNBlDsE— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 5, 2021
Thank you for saying Mass Your Excellency! Happy 75th Birthday! God Bless & Go Blue! 🙏🏼〽️ pic.twitter.com/anGQxslpQW— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) February 5, 2021
https://t.co/yWVELTnj4R pic.twitter.com/SXknBH9Vzg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 5, 2021
Ann Arbor runs on Duncan pic.twitter.com/7mjZ0HF9Uo— Ben Silberman (@bensilbermangfx) February 5, 2021
Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren putting in work #GoBlue https://t.co/zf0qNrXQEr— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 5, 2021
Michigan offers 2022 Rivals250 ATH Barion Brown our of Tennessee #GoBlue https://t.co/iSGqAMKpii— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 5, 2021
Michigan a top school for elite 2023 DB Rahmir Stewart #GoBlue https://t.co/1ulYBKDekY— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 5, 2021
Michigan offers 2022 Rivals250 WR Kojo Antwi out of Georgia #GoBlue https://t.co/aFLHxjzNh0— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 5, 2021
ONE WEEK. #GoBlue #BeatOhio pic.twitter.com/h3XJIEnp0Z— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 5, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M's Revised '21 Football Schedule Released: OSU Will Come to Ann Arbor
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star DB Kody Jones Commits to Michigan: 'I Felt it in my Heart'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star Athlete Taylor Groves Commits to Michigan: 'When you Know, you Know'
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's 2022 Class Vaults Into top 10 of National Recruiting Rankings
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals top 25 Recruiters for the 2021 Cycle
---
