TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 9

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 9
Tweets Of The Day
One of the greatest players in Michigan Football history is back in A2 as an assistant coach.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 8, 2021
⁰We caught up with @MHart2032 on how he’s feeling… 👇
"I'm gonna do everything I can to win." pic.twitter.com/4QP2nzBaF7
🙌 @UMichFootball has twice as many Super Bowl MVP awards than any other school...— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 8, 2021
5 of them courtesy of @TomBrady 👀🐐 pic.twitter.com/VwFIeR2edd
What a weekend for some 〽️🏈 legends, huh? pic.twitter.com/llfqE1jQgE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 8, 2021
7 Rings. Congrats bro 😩 pic.twitter.com/pJe1H0V9Pi— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady told Tyrann Mathieu he was coming for him, went after him, then reminded him.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 8, 2021
GOAT. pic.twitter.com/CqLdCMkpMV
This is Tom’s best Ring— Jon Falk (@bigjonfalk) February 8, 2021
Until THE NEXT ONE
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Will Tschetter Off And Running
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Rises Yet Again In The AP Top 25, Now Ranked No. 3 In The Country
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Charles Woodson On Hall Of Fame Selection: 'I'm Going To Live Forever'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Thoughts On Michigan Targets In Dallas From Private Workouts
