TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 9

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 9

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"I feel this means I'm going to live forever ... This is immortality."
— Charles Woodson on being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Will Tschetter Off And Running

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Rises Yet Again In The AP Top 25, Now Ranked No. 3 In The Country

John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Charles Woodson On Hall Of Fame Selection: 'I'm Going To Live Forever'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Thoughts On Michigan Targets In Dallas From Private Workouts

{{ article.author_name }}