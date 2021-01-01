 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up a very impressive 84-73 road win at Maryland last night.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Hunter Dickinson isn't one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten, he's one of the best freshmen in the country. A dominant performance at Maryland. Michigan moves to 8-0.”
— CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein on Twitter, after Hunter Dickinson's 26-point, 11-rebound performance at Maryland
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Picks up Impressive 84-73 Road win at Maryland

• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Michigan Players React to win Over Maryland

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Harbaugh's Contract, Assistant Hirings, Howard's 7-0 Start and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Michigan Hunting for Defensive Linemen in Transfer Portal

• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: WATCH: Turgeon Talks Home Loss to Michigan

