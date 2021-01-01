The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 1
Tweets of the day
Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points to help lead @umichbball to an 84-73 win over Maryland.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 1, 2021
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/rg9d79N1lC
NYE Road Dub.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 1, 2021
Dickinson: 26P (CH), 11R, 1B, 1A
Wagner: 19P, 4A, 3S
Smith: 16P, 6R, 6A
Brooks: 10P, 4A, 3R, 2S#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/UlnvGdOAN7
Hunter Dickinson isn't one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten, he's one of the best freshmen in the country. A dominant performance at Maryland. Michigan moves to 8-0.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 1, 2021
Hunter Dickinson is ridiculous. 26 points for the freshman on 10-of-11 shooting in his return to the DMV. Michigan is blowing out Maryland on its home court. #GoBlue— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 1, 2021
#Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has shot 55% or better from the field in his first 8 games with the #Wolverines. That's tied for the longest stretch of any Division-I player to begin a career in the last 10 seasons (min. 5 FGA in each). #B1G #B1GMBB #MICHvsMD @B1GMBBall @bigten— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) January 1, 2021
I wrote in @TheWolverineMag about how Hunter Dickinson would be one of the top Big Ten POY contenders any other year. Tonight? 26 points (10/11 FG) and 11 rebounds.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 1, 2021
8-0 and 3-0 in B1G play! pic.twitter.com/ob9U0l0Skp— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 1, 2021
When you realize 2021 is almost here. pic.twitter.com/h3NarfR1xk— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 1, 2021
Imagine your college basketball team isn’t 8-0. Can’t relate— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) January 1, 2021
Juwan Howard > Mark Turgeon— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 1, 2021
January 1, 2021
From the DMV boys!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 31, 2020
Happy New Year!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tx9zBBm0WY
IT'S GAMEDAY!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 31, 2020
🆚: at Maryland
📍: College Park, Md.
🏟: Xfinity Center
🕗: 8 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/ZDfK4WFB56
📻: https://t.co/3oUSBDsbjL
📺: https://t.co/aLNKoz32oo#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/N1d7vuOJZO
Someone had to get a second chance this morning!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 31, 2020
🏀 ➡️ ↗️ ⤵️ 💥
We 👀 you @Ayeyoomike__ #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QXd4qmPqbH
Happy gameday 〽️🏀— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 31, 2020
Things you didn't think you'd tweet: Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Michigan State have a combined record of 15-15.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 31, 2020
https://t.co/k2j8XAWQLX pic.twitter.com/wXhG8Csl2D— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 31, 2020
Thanks for following along over the past year! Here's our #TopNine of 2020. (For more, follow us on Instagram as well: https://t.co/5lwvdmuUZJ) pic.twitter.com/BgfoyOOt3x— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 31, 2020
In honor of Bowl Season. Throwback from Cure Bowl 2015! Looking forward to bringing championships to @UMichFootball soon! #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/93zNvye4fd— Joe Staab (@CoachStaab) December 31, 2020
Drop! The! Puck! Happy New Year from Children of Yost! pic.twitter.com/SfngNNQmTk— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) December 31, 2020
Hoping to do something about a water crisis in #Pakistan, then-@umichsph student Omar and @UMich friends started fundraising to build a well. 2 years later, they had completed construction on their 750th water well w/ their nonprofit, @PaaniProject: https://t.co/XyntQi60b3 ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/WUDKsZdJV6— MichiganPublicHealth (@umichsph) December 31, 2020
An appropriate way to feel about 2020 ending. Hoping everyone has a safe and Happy New Year! See you in 2021! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZA6EJqYwbl— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) December 31, 2020
Getting closer to tip time at Crisler, coming up at 12:30 p.m.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 31, 2020
💻 (Big Ten Network +): https://t.co/T6ywPjxp60
📻 (WTKA 1050 AM): https://t.co/cWGMcWWl3a
📊: https://t.co/L0ADdMso1J
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6AlBKmM#goblue pic.twitter.com/zCOcuUrSmP
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Picks up Impressive 84-73 Road win at Maryland
• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Michigan Players React to win Over Maryland
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Harbaugh's Contract, Assistant Hirings, Howard's 7-0 Start and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Michigan Hunting for Defensive Linemen in Transfer Portal
• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: WATCH: Turgeon Talks Home Loss to Michigan
