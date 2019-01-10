Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 10

Andrew Hussey
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"You go into this game thinking you might be able to do something and then won’t be able to. Then they take you out of what you want to do."
— John Beilein on Illinois

Headlines:

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball On Brink Of 16-0 Start

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Isaiah Livers Practices, More

• Austin Fox, Twelve Of U-M's 2019 Signees Named First-Team All-State By USA Today

•Austin Fox, Michigan Football's Final National Statistics For The 2018 Season


