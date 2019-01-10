The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 10
Tweets of the Day:
Freshman @_iggy_braz has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2019
Remember - @TreyBurke is the last Wolverine to win the Wooden Award in the 2012-13 season.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/kwf6N6OahN
It's the first day of class for our incoming mid-year student-athletes. Check out these highlights!👇— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 9, 2019
Welcome to Michigan! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/i82z9enfuJ
They've Been Tryna' Stop The Wave But The Wave Don't Stop 🌊 #ToBeContinued pic.twitter.com/yPirupdFYS— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) January 9, 2019
Wheels up to Champaign, Illinois for our first B1G road game of 2019!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jj11wyVYTj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2019
Hey Michigan students -- Good luck on your first day of classes today! We will see you there.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YWMKlgbqlG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 9, 2019
Committed!!👀👀〽️🔵or 🔴🌲? pic.twitter.com/HK6ilBpKmv— Myles Hinton (@myles_hint75) January 10, 2019
.@umichwbball edged Northwestern, 79-78 last night in OT!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 9, 2019
Check out the highlights and player and coach reactions in the Post-Game Report ⬇️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7H5gbvFpcD
Michigan fans -- you'll want to watch this. #GoBlue https://t.co/qRLGzBwXcC— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) January 9, 2019
Less than 3 days away.— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) January 9, 2019
Putting in some hard work before our home opener on Saturday (11am)#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bmkvJUpIZs
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball On Brink Of 16-0 Start
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Isaiah Livers Practices, More
• Austin Fox, Twelve Of U-M's 2019 Signees Named First-Team All-State By USA Today
•Austin Fox, Michigan Football's Final National Statistics For The 2018 Season
---
