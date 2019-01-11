Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 11

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Landing him is probably the best addition for Michigan since Harbaugh got [defensive coordinator] Don Brown"
— Bruce Feldman on Josh Gattis

Headlines:

• Austin Fox, Instant Recap: Michigan 79, Illinois 69

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-Harbaugh Takes Another Step With Gattis Hire

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Likes Josh Gattis On The Trail

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video-In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Florida

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Talking Josh Gattis With Alabama Insider

