The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
An amazing honor! It’s Go Time! #GoBlue https://t.co/EQ7RY06Cb9— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 10, 2019
The impact Josh Gattis had at Vandy, Penn State and on that young WR group at Alabama this past year was very impressive. Landing him is probably the best addition for Michigan since Harbaugh got Don Brown. https://t.co/fHBITiRZSu— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2019
FINAL: No. 2/4 Michigan 79, Illinois 69— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 11, 2019
The Wolverines have tied a program-best 16-0 start as both the 2012-13 team and the 1985-86 team both started 16-0.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jXPIDyDhMD
16-0. 🔥#GoBlue 〽️🏀— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 11, 2019
Take a look at the complete highlights of tonight's win at Illinois!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/raEaAxbbzb— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 11, 2019
All five starters recorded double digit games for the first time since Nov. 13, 2017 against Central Michigan.@Xaviersimpson3 - 16 points@_iggy_braz - 15 points@1CMatthews 14 points@JonTeske - 13 points— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 11, 2019
Poole - 10 points#GoBlue 〽️🏀
Junior @JonTeske earned his first double-double of the season and the third of his career, scoring 13 points and 11 rebounds. Teske also added 4 blocks and 4 assists to his stat line against the Fighting Illini#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/wJhiPl2yCh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 11, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 dished out a team-best 8 assists to mark the 13th time this season in which he has had 5-or-more helpers.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/BikuzUZAG3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 11, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Instant Recap: Michigan 79, Illinois 69
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-Harbaugh Takes Another Step With Gattis Hire
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Likes Josh Gattis On The Trail
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video-In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Florida
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Talking Josh Gattis With Alabama Insider
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook