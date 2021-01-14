TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 14

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 14
Tweets Of The Day
"Michigan is a place that always believed in me and a place that I have always believed in." — @MHart2032 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y4Zu6xdjxA— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 13, 2021
Jim Harbaugh: “Mike is a great coach and Michigan Man who has shown the ability to develop and elevate the performance of the running backs that he has mentored. We look forward to welcoming Mike, Monique and their children to the Michigan Football family.”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 13, 2021
Mike Hart: “Michigan has always held a special place in my heart. It is a place that always believed in me and a place that I have always have believed in. I am excited to join Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff, and can’t wait to get to work with a talented running back group.”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 13, 2021
Welcome home Mike. @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/SYillK3rB9— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) January 13, 2021
Since Juwan Howard was hired, Michigan has won more games than Matt Valenti’s beloved Michigan State Spartans. https://t.co/H8Jr3C0gTP— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 14, 2021
Yup pic.twitter.com/RWi9dhRfj4— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 13, 2021
NEWS: Mike Hart Joins Michigan Staff as Running Backs Coach @MHart2032 #GoBlue— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 13, 2021
DETAILS » https://t.co/ivWE90ZVlN pic.twitter.com/6j3qRfZMR2
Franz Wagner’s length is ridiculous. He’s such a damn good defender. pic.twitter.com/9ZSV9VUsTl— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 13, 2021
So Happy for you @MHart2032— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 14, 2021
We talked about this 5 yrs ago when you were at Western Michigan rowing the boat!!!
You are gonna be a part of bringing Michigan back to where we should be: competing for Big ten titles and a national championship #GoBlue
Welcome home, @MHart2032!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2021
Who else is excited to have the legend coaching @UMichFootball's RBs? pic.twitter.com/CRPvTqblb8
We’ve already had 3 of the top 5 players in the country on our pod, we have another coming, who do you think it is? 👀 pic.twitter.com/haexGfyKIy— Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) January 14, 2021
Mike hart 👀— Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) January 13, 2021
Y’all thought Coach H wasn’t gonna go all out https://t.co/WxsWjPvqIs— Andre Seldon Sr (@dresel85) January 13, 2021
Things about to get crazy😎— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 13, 2021
“Don’t tell me we shouldn’t be playing college basketball if you care at all about these kids.”— Seth Berry (@berry_seth14) January 13, 2021
Think @dandakich highlighted this moment perfectly.
Think people forget these student-athletes choose to play because they love the game, an element of sports that’ll never change. pic.twitter.com/VKDnRCpnc6
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Serious Assistant Target Emerging?
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star DB Domani Jackson Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Decision Timeline
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Stats And Numbers To Know Surrounding Michigan's Red-Hot 11-0 Start
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Opted In: 'No Way' Donovan Edwards Was Going To Sit Out Playoff Run
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College basketball rankings: Michigan continues to dominate as it rises in the Top 25 And 1
