The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 17
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Iowa
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 9:00 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
Full Juwan Howard update on Isaiah Livers: “We’re a different team when we have Isaiah. I’m not quite sure if he’s going to play tomorrow night. We will continue to keep monitoring his progress, and he’s getting better and better each day. … We miss him, we need him."— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 16, 2020
Johns Jr. on heading to Iowa and a competitive Big Ten ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/G8YKmSI0Aw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2020
Headed out to Iowa tonight, here is what you need to know about the contest ⤵️#GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/UmWIfOCGaq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2020
SOURCES: Former #MissState & #PennState DC Bob Shoop is joining the #Michigan staff. Big addition for the Wolverines & Jim Harbaugh.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 16, 2020
The great @JohnKryk explains why @umichfootball's Willie Heston should top the @espn #CFB150 all-time list #GoBlue https://t.co/oHYAuKEdp3— MVictors (@MVictors) January 17, 2020
TD celebration dance @DrinkBODYARMOR Team Mauka receivers @Trilllroman @AJHenning3 @RomeOdunze #PolyBowl2k20 🌴🤙 pic.twitter.com/U5myeuMmW9— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 16, 2020
🎥 Michigan looks to build off last weekend’s wins as it heads to No 6 Penn State pic.twitter.com/GblCNZhafu— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 16, 2020
Michigan Looks to Keep Rolling at No. 6 Penn Statehttps://t.co/EX6jP9d7L4#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/OJIAVJBeAL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 16, 2020
It's time for a little #TBT !— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 16, 2020
How about a look back at some of the stars of our first Big Ten Tournament Championship team!
WHO of Steve Ontiveros, Jim Paciorek, Chris Sabo and Gerry Hool was the Big Ten Tournament MVP??#BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/5z157Z5E4Y
Wolverines lead wire-to-wire in a win at Wisconsin.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 17, 2020
Three players score in double figures as Michigan gets its third Big Ten win of the season.#goblue pic.twitter.com/GXu92nhf5e
.@umichwbball came to Madison & leaving with a win. pic.twitter.com/o6f0VKAIB3— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 17, 2020
.@umichwbball gets one last bucket before the half. pic.twitter.com/HRHSxNyMSL— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 17, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Hires Former Mississippi State DC Bob Shoop as Assistant Coach
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Analysis: What U-M is Getting in Bob Shoop
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Howard Says U-M Will Plan for Garza
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Looking to Bring in New Jersey HS Coach?
---
