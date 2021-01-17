 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team suffered their first loss of the year at Minnesota yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
“We’ll go back to the drawing board and move onto the next game. It’s the new guys’ first loss here, but we handled it well in the locker room and guys weren’t pointing fingers."
— Senior forward Isaiah Livers following the loss at Minnesota
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Minnesota Hands Michigan its First Loss of the Year, 75-57

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Takes its First Lump at Minnesota

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Football Extra: An Assistant Coach Signing Soon...

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Donovan Edwards on Reaching State, Mike Hart Hire, Moving in at Michigan

• Connor Stevens, TheGopherReport: Three Takeaway's: #23 Gophers Takedown #7 Michigan at the Barn

---

