The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 17
Tweets of the day
Just not our day.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2021
Back in action on Tuesday night vs. Maryland. pic.twitter.com/xIxoXmgIf7
Timeout on the court and we're going to have a tight finish to this one.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2021
Gophers lead, 48-40, with 11:07 to play. @cbrownballin935 with 12 points. pic.twitter.com/7uLiZ2Qu6i
Some images so far 📷 pic.twitter.com/7oK4jMI7A0— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2021
Work to do in the second half!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2021
Livers: 6P, 3R, 1A
Brown: 6P, 1R
Big Country: 6P, 1R#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/iFe4qE06Pq
Chaundee Brown (@cbrownballin935) is getting his first @umichbball start.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 16, 2021
He's making an impact, too, just as he usually does as the sixth man. pic.twitter.com/16MtcvNndJ
Today's going to be a fun day 😍🍿 pic.twitter.com/0JioBobkLQ— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 16, 2021
DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 from @GaryParrishCBS has been updated.— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 16, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Villanova
5. Creighton
6. Iowa
7. Texas
8. Tennessee
9. Kansas
10. West Virginiahttps://t.co/PuZzsoNhit
THE BREAKFAST BUFFET:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 16, 2021
- Baylor/Texas Tech
- Michigan's Defense
- Virginia's Litmus Test
- Other Things To Nosh Onhttps://t.co/bMLiwt0w5u
Our @umichbball squad is on 🔥 and so is our Virtual Maize out for the Feb. 6 game vs Michigan State.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 16, 2021
Our goal is to reach 12,707 virtual tickets to "sell out" Crisler and we're almost there!
Purchase by midnight TOMORROW to get your swag by game day » https://t.co/NICvkfYaMb pic.twitter.com/qGq7lYrzff
Michigan Basketball plays today.— Hunter Dickinson SZN (@UMvsEveryone) January 16, 2021
Fun fact: Did you know that Michigan averages only 0.0 PPG in losses this year?
The two of them will see each other for the next 4 years. https://t.co/QAzytUe2Dd— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 17, 2021
Forty months down the road, the head of NCAA enforcement is "frustrated and disappointed" college basketball's worst scandal is anything but resolved. Only 1 school (Okla St) has been penalized. https://t.co/9gWXFvoyWy— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 16, 2021
Here we go for the third, Michigan holding a 5-0 lead over OSU#GoBlue〽️— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 17, 2021
Third period has started. Let’s get this sweep🧹🧹🧹 @umichhockey— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) January 17, 2021
𝙇𝙚𝙩'𝙨 𝙜𝙤 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙥!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 16, 2021
🆚 Ohio State
📍Yost -Ann Arbor, Mich.
📺 Big Ten Network
⌚️ 7 PM
💻 https://t.co/Gsuh8VWrXY
🔈 https://t.co/PbPq14EkmR
📊 https://t.co/3g4OoMV1BH#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/FLhNFUaVV1
Tomorrow! At home. Noon start.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 16, 2021
Info » https://t.co/Rjlj3ZRcKn pic.twitter.com/TZN0Ba9gcH
Getting down. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L6ZqUkueyS— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 17, 2021
The (long) wait is over. We are back, baby!— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 16, 2021
🆚 Indiana, Northwestern
⏰ 8:30 a.m. (diving), 12 p.m. (swimming)
📍 Bloomington, Ind.
📺 » https://t.co/Hua2Q8ODQo ($)
📊 » https://t.co/3EnInLIsZL pic.twitter.com/W7HhEraoOl
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Minnesota Hands Michigan its First Loss of the Year, 75-57
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Takes its First Lump at Minnesota
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Football Extra: An Assistant Coach Signing Soon...
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Donovan Edwards on Reaching State, Mike Hart Hire, Moving in at Michigan
• Connor Stevens, TheGopherReport: Three Takeaway's: #23 Gophers Takedown #7 Michigan at the Barn
