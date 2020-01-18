The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 18
Tweets of the day
FINAL: Iowa 90, Michigan 83— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2020
The Professor: 25P, 5 3-pointer (career-bests)
🇩🇪: 18P, 5R, 4A
Big 😴: 14P, 7A, 4S (career-highs in steals and assists)
DDJ: 10P, 4R, 4A#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/BytU3woXTH
With his six assists on the evening, @Xaviersimpson3 moved into second all-time in Michigan career assist laurels as he now as 579 helpers.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2020
Simpson surpassed Rumeal Robinson, who had 575 career assists.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ozL3eRcAg0
As Juwan Howard read the stat sheet aloud, he paused when he saw Iowa’s 30 free throw attempts.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 18, 2020
A reporter then asked him if he was frustrated with the discrepancy.
His reply: “Yes, yes, very. That’s a big reason I got a tech. I was very upset.”
An updated free throw tally over the last two games now that the Iowa game is final:— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 18, 2020
Michigan: 11
Opponents: 57 https://t.co/ag9bP0jTd7
Luka Garza drew 12 fouls tonight, while Iowa was whistled for just 13 as a team.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 18, 2020
Just an travel update ... due to 🌨🌨weather here in Iowa & in Ann Arbor, we will be staying another night and leaving tomorrow afternoon.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2020
Everyone stay safe out there!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/efPTlpPxfT
Get up, Wolverines! IT’S GAMEDAY 〽️🔥 #LetsRage— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 17, 2020
FRIDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 17, 2020
Dayton at Saint Louis
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Michigan at Iowa
Jim Harbaugh is at the East Lansing/Grand Ledge basketball game - pictured here talking to @EL_Trojans_FB HC Bill Feraco #Michigan @andrel_jr pic.twitter.com/Z4aPrDJ4tv— Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) January 18, 2020
🏀 Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) January 18, 2020
29 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL.
🏀 Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) January 18, 2020
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST.
Happy birthday to the great @jamesearljones, a 1955 graduate of U-M! 🎉🎂 https://t.co/OYu36ZdTuA— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 17, 2020
Hitting the trail for a few days...1st Stop, the homeland of the great @FBCoachDBrown #ShippingUpToBoston (45-14🍀😉)#Jordan3— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) January 17, 2020
First song in the car this morning...gonna be a lovely couple of days! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qEOM1O96IR
A recent publication led by #UMichNursing Ph.D. student Melissa Harris suggests that #acupuncture and #acupressure therapy have the potential to improve behavioral and psychological symptoms of #dementia.— U-M School of Nursing (@UMichNursing) January 17, 2020
Read: https://t.co/GzZqvSbdTb⬅️ pic.twitter.com/zQsMsFkVdA
This place looks awesome on TV.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 17, 2020
Check it out for yourself tomorrow LIVE on @BigTenNetwork at 11am ET.
Even better: Be here in person for the #MaizeOut against MSU & OSU. 1st 300 fans get a free Maize shirt!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9mtBKUOxM7
HOME TONIGHT! DOLLAR DAY!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 17, 2020
🆚 Maryland
⏰ 7:00 PM
📍 Cliff Keen Arena
📺 » https://t.co/MVecQnlYTB
📊 » https://t.co/p5QubLA2MD
🎟 » https://t.co/6Lejvzfn24 pic.twitter.com/hskGYs1BqD
Women's Basketball bounces back with a 68-56 road win at Wisconsin. #goblue pic.twitter.com/0svkSQfXua— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) January 17, 2020
Wire-to-wire DUB for @umichwbball! #GoBlue » https://t.co/4Bk65wyf5w pic.twitter.com/mtQdbBpxFz— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 17, 2020
Quote of the day
