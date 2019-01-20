The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 20
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Wisconsin 64, Michigan 54@JonTeske led the Wolverines with 15 points, while Poole added 15 and @Xaviersimpson3 had 11#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yyoQWVaDih— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 19, 2019
Junior @JonTeske recorded his seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season and 10th of his career with a team-best 15 points.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Kzg7IB4fMS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 19, 2019
Sophomore Jordan Poole netted 14 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/s0XEVQ4R7q— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 19, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 notched his second career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KzSJBYefZq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 19, 2019
.@_Dbush11 joined @jimrome on Friday.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 19, 2019
The All-American #NFLDraft prospect says he takes pride in being the fastest and meanest player on the field (😤), and talks about his commitment to the game. #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/Wvu6PwlNLL
Beat the Buckeyes. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cd4hXohLkr— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 19, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Familiar Story In Madison
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Suffers First Loss, Falls 64-54
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson Gears Up For Polynesian Bowl
