TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 21

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 21
Tweets Of The Day
OFFICIAL: Michigan Names Maurice Linguist and George Helow to Defensive Coaching Staff. 〽️🔵— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 20, 2021
Welcome, @CoachMo15 and @GeorgeHelow! pic.twitter.com/fm5GMH12EJ
In addition, we are announcing the complete defensive staff today:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 20, 2021
Mike Macdonald - Defensive Coordinator@CoachNua - Defensive Line@luc_brian - Linebackers@CoachMo15 - Defensive Backs/Co-Defensive Coordinator@GeorgeHelow - Safeties
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/NCsMA712mO— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) January 20, 2021
In a class of athletic freaks. Kwity Paye is the freakiest pic.twitter.com/EIwUJ3Wnp7— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 20, 2021
Blessed to be re offered by the University of Michigan〽️ @CoachMo15 pic.twitter.com/2wI3VaD7Q2— Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) January 20, 2021
Logging off for the time being. See you in the spring. Go Blue〽️— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 20, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolveine: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive Hires Officially Announced
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Who Is George Helow? Getting To Know Michigan's New Safeties Coach
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Commit Davonte Miles: Macdonald's Defense Will Be 'Fun To Watch'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Ex-Wolverine David Underwood Sounds Off On Mike Hart Hire
---
