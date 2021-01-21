 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-21 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 21

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"He can squeeze blood out of a turnip."
— Former Michigan running back David Underwood on Mike Hart's skills as a talent developer

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolveine: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive Hires Officially Announced

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Who Is George Helow? Getting To Know Michigan's New Safeties Coach

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Commit Davonte Miles: Macdonald's Defense Will Be 'Fun To Watch'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Ex-Wolverine David Underwood Sounds Off On Mike Hart Hire

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}