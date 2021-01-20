River Rouge (Mich.) High 2022 three-star Michigan Wolverines football defensive line commit Davonte Miles is looking for a state title. His team will take on Dewitt (Mich.) High in the Divison III state finals this upcoming Saturday at Ford Field.

"I’m really excited," Miles told TheWolverine.com. "To go back to back, we’re going to make history. We’re playing a good team, a good program, and we’re a good team and a good program.

"It’s a blessing, man. It’s a blessing to be in my position right now. I just gotta thank God and my family, the coaching staff for helping me here."

Miles pledged to the Wolverines Dec. 18, 2020, over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State and others.

