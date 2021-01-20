Michigan Commit Davonte Miles: Macdonald's Defense Will Be 'Fun To Watch'
River Rouge (Mich.) High 2022 three-star Michigan Wolverines football defensive line commit Davonte Miles is looking for a state title. His team will take on Dewitt (Mich.) High in the Divison III state finals this upcoming Saturday at Ford Field.
"I’m really excited," Miles told TheWolverine.com. "To go back to back, we’re going to make history. We’re playing a good team, a good program, and we’re a good team and a good program.
"It’s a blessing, man. It’s a blessing to be in my position right now. I just gotta thank God and my family, the coaching staff for helping me here."
Miles pledged to the Wolverines Dec. 18, 2020, over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State and others.
Since the 6-5, 265-pounder has only been in the Maize and Blue's 2022 recruiting class for a few weeks, he's still getting used to the fame that comes with being committed to the winningest college football program of all time, especially while in the midst of a deep playoff run.
"It’s a lot of notoriety," Miles said with a smile. "A lot of people know of you, they don’t really know you. There’s random people coming up to me, talking to me and stuff. I gotta get used to the popularity."
Michigan hired a new defensive coordinator in former Ravens linebackers coach and Georgia graduate assistant Mike Macdonald, who was officially named to head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff this past Sunday following Baltimore's loss to the Buffalo Bills one day prior.
