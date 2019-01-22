The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 22
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
This week in the polls:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/xmvjY5bT9H— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 21, 2019
"We are trying to grow in the areas we need to grow the most, which is a lot of areas. We have a formidable opponent coming in in Minnesota and this is the way it is going to be from here on out." - John Beilein on moving into Minnesota— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 21, 2019
Full Roundtable ⤵️https://t.co/Ggt2b1irCy
"Hats off to Wisconsin, and watch us grow from it. That's our only plan."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 20, 2019
- @JohnBeilein weighed in after @umichbball suffered its first loss of the season: pic.twitter.com/DaATcXrRyV
Today, we remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy. #GoBlue // #UMichMLK pic.twitter.com/MtuvJmIBgE— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 21, 2019
"I was able to overcome the adversities I faced because I believed in myself." -@IbtihajMuhammad— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 22, 2019
A special thank you to Ibtihaj Muhammad for speaking to us today, and to our student-athletes, coaches and staff who attended and participated in our MLK Symposium. #UMichMLK pic.twitter.com/gOkUIdnFyb
"If you can't fly, then run,— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) January 21, 2019
If you can't run, then walk,
If you can't walk, then crawl,
but by all means, keep moving"
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.#GoBlue // #UMichMLK pic.twitter.com/3axpMrjfzr
Yesterday @umichwbball had a huge comeback win against Ohio State!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 21, 2019
Check out the highlights and postgame reactions ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yhI5WyYotM
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein -Wolverines Were Too Sloppy At Wisconsin
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: John Beilein Talks Wisconsin On Radio Show
• Austin Fox, Where Michigan Stands In The National Statistics Following Its First Loss
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Several Offered Prospects Visit U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 5 In AP Poll
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook