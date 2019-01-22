Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 22

Andrew Hussey
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"The Wisconsin loss was tough for us because it had been a long time since we lost"
— John Beilein

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein -Wolverines Were Too Sloppy At Wisconsin

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: John Beilein Talks Wisconsin On Radio Show

• Austin Fox, Where Michigan Stands In The National Statistics Following Its First Loss

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Several Offered Prospects Visit U-M

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 5 In AP Poll

---

