The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 22
Michigan on TV
What: Minnesota @ Michigan
Sport: Women's gymnastics
When: 5:30 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
***
What: Michigan @ Notre Dame
Sport: Hockey
When: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
***
What: Michigan @ Purdue
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
Michigan is 35-4 over the past four years in games where Isaiah Livers scores in double figures. Can you say X-Factor? Wolverines were among nation's best last season before he was injured.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 21, 2021
Looking through some old covers of The Wolverine Magazine ... and found @UMichFootball legend / new running backs coach Mike Hart (@MHart2032) 🔥 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Yj0oSh3U8c— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 21, 2021
Hello. Now that I have your attention, there is something very important that I would like to say. GO BLUE! 〽️— Maurice Linguist (@CoachMo15) January 21, 2021
FULL DETAILS from last night's #GoBlue update » https://t.co/ZhyjnGBmvx https://t.co/YJXI1Z7eV4— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) January 21, 2021
Who is the best #77 in the history of Michigan sports?— Stoney & Jansen with Heather (@StoneyJansen) January 21, 2021
Mindset is what seperates the best from the rest. #Attacktheday #GoBlue🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 21, 2021
Michigan with a 5-1 VICTORY!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/WgttqHp3eE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 22, 2021
Highlight's from Michigan's 5-1 win at Notre Dame#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/vZNr3tenCC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 22, 2021
Second-Period Scoring Spree Propels U-M to Win Over Notre Damehttps://t.co/e3tHaThJEm pic.twitter.com/fSez2cZzCb— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 22, 2021
Tonight's Players of the Game— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 22, 2021
Hard Hat: Phillippe Lapointe
Game Puck: Jay Keranen pic.twitter.com/O4zCq7xvo6
RELAY REMARKABLE: Runner Ziyah Holman makes a stunning comeback in a 4 x 400 relay race to claim victory for her team at the University of Michigan. https://t.co/iSpSW3xzis pic.twitter.com/6jjhougWYx— ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2021
The Hatcher Library squirrels asked us to remind you that it's Squirrel Appreciation Day.— U-M Library (@UMichLibrary) January 21, 2021
(Thanks to Corey Seeman, librarian and campus squirrel photographer, for the pic.) pic.twitter.com/3TJF6Q95GB
One last round of applause for Naz Hillmon today. — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 22, 2021
She scored FIFTY POINTS.
That's:
1) a Michigan record - man or woman
2) the highest scoring game in the NCAA this season
3) an incredible effort.
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wNNmkfsNBW
Historic Thursday for Naz Hillmon and @umichwbball. pic.twitter.com/PjZFNaHNxz— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) January 22, 2021
One hour until we get going!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 21, 2021
Check us out on Big Ten Network!#goblue pic.twitter.com/hDkTEhIzzM
Michigan offers rising 2022 Florida OLB Micah Pollard #GoBlue https://t.co/Qcl62y8BVf— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 22, 2021
Michigan offers big-time 2023 Jacksonville DB Sharif Denson— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 22, 2021
Will see him in action this weekend at @Pylon7on7 with my guys @ProImpactJax7v7 😬 #GoBlue https://t.co/qQwnwlrXUt
Michigan offers rising 2023 Georgia DE Denzel Moore #GoBlue https://t.co/fcGO0tZOGR— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 22, 2021
Michigan offers 2023 CB Deldrick Madison at Texas powerhouse Duncanville #GoBlue https://t.co/Vt7v8vyYPm— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 21, 2021
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dylan McCaffrey Officially in the Portal
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Latest Buzz on Five-Star DB Domani Jackson
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Maize and Blue Breakdown: New Football Hires, Basketball Bounce Back
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Jett Howard is Learning a lot From his dad
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Houston Improves to 12-1, Beats Only Team it has Lost to This Season
