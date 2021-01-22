 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play at Purdue tonight at 7:00 PM ET.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Minnesota @ Michigan

Sport: Women's gymnastics

When: 5:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

***

What: Michigan @ Notre Dame

Sport: Hockey

When: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

***

What: Michigan @ Purdue

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan is 35-4 over the past four years in games where Isaiah Livers scores in double figures. Can you say X-Factor? Wolverines were among nation's best last season before he was injured."
— CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dylan McCaffrey Officially in the Portal

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Latest Buzz on Five-Star DB Domani Jackson

• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Maize and Blue Breakdown: New Football Hires, Basketball Bounce Back

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Jett Howard is Learning a lot From his dad

• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Houston Improves to 12-1, Beats Only Team it has Lost to This Season

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}