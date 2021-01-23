 The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Jan. 27 at Penn State.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan is now 36-4 over the last four years in games where Isaiah Livers scores in double figures. Wolverines are built for April."
— CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Twitter following Michigan's blowout win at Purdue
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Blasts Purdue, 70-53, in West Lafayette, Stays Atop the Big Ten Standings

• Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Players React to Purdue win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Purdue's Matt Painter: 'Michigan was Tougher Than us'

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan to Make up its Game at Penn State Jan. 27

• Brian Neubert, GoldandBlack: Breakdown: Purdue's Loss to No. 7 Michigan

