The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 23
Tweets of the day
Nothing better than getting a road W!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2021
Roll the 🎥 highlights ... #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/txVLZ68UFR
Williams and Johns at the end explains it all...🤝😏— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 23, 2021
No problems at Mackey tonight as @umichbball gets a new win-streak started. pic.twitter.com/cIrg9dWnbK
Complete win. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/G98dYKtuxN— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2021
BIG NIGHT from our No. 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/BSSvra0FzB— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2021
Eli came to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/MNA0RUds2s— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2021
Michigan is now 36-4 over the last four years in games where Isaiah Livers scores in double figures.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 23, 2021
Wolverines are built for April. https://t.co/A5BkYihn9b
Michigan's defense is officially better than its offense on @kenpomeroy. Wolverines are 7th in offensive efficiency and fourth in defensive efficiency now. This continues to look like an elite team and national title contender.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 23, 2021
Let’s see that in an instant replay!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 22, 2021
🏀 ↗️ ↗️ ➡️ ⤵️ 💥#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OZyQVY8P9M
GAMEDAY!! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8EEG1ieKpw— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 22, 2021
Coming off a refreshing victory against the Terrapins, @umichbball faces @BoilerBall in West Lafayette tonight at 7:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ZFI4IGEU0Y— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) January 22, 2021
How’re you all feeling about tonight’s game? Let’s hear it ⬇️— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 22, 2021
THE BREAKFAST BUFFET:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 22, 2021
- Isaiah Livers
- The Eye Test
- Marcus Sasser
- Other Things To Nosh Onhttps://t.co/X4oY1f4mFF
There are 10 5-star recruits in the AFC Championship Game this weekend ✨— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 22, 2021
Which of these guys was the most fun to watch in college? pic.twitter.com/D6XLXHVHUj
We count 1️⃣ 9️⃣ #B1GFootball standouts on that list! Who are you most excited to watch? https://t.co/AG4Q4JErHy— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 22, 2021
I met hank Aaron in 2016 when he was honorary captain at the Michigan football game against Illinois and I promised to keep swinging! Keep swinging in heaven Hammer and I will too! pic.twitter.com/UGVhjZ5Xe8— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) January 22, 2021
Former four-star Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey official hit the transfer portal this week. @rivalsmike and @rivalswoody look at where he might land and his potential impact: https://t.co/UR2B6uT2O1 pic.twitter.com/qGwhKmoaQQ— Rivals (@Rivals) January 23, 2021
ICYMI: @umichhockey SWEEPS Notre Dame for fourth straight victory.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 23, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tZMEul3d0r
Official @umichhockey post game report 😋 pic.twitter.com/fsWAedNXQM— Izzy Mann (@imann416) January 23, 2021
𝙇𝙚𝙩'𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙎𝙞𝙭!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 22, 2021
🆚 Notre Dame
📍South Bend
📺 NBC Sports
⌚️ 6:30 PM
💻 https://t.co/S1s1B6Fr74 (stream)
🔈 https://t.co/DGXEcsCJt6
📊 https://t.co/FuDObFpzl5#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/ErwENUdU5V
Second-period scoring spree propels @umichhockey to a WIN over Notre Dame!— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 22, 2021
Owen Power contributed three assists for his first career playmaker. pic.twitter.com/pny6dJcyDS
Rest easy, Hank, and thank you https://t.co/pTq1H2QeXY— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 22, 2021
In case you didn't watch last night! https://t.co/ulgFvAITLA https://t.co/ZAbwFxrEwE— Michigan Law School (@UMichLaw) January 22, 2021
SERIOUSLY!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 22, 2021
WOW!#GoBlue https://t.co/i7aSLJ6xsy
Michigan offers 2022 Miami athlete Edric Weldon #GoBlue https://t.co/bXqBRDnWJi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 22, 2021
Michigan offers 2022 Rivals250 safety Alfonzo Allen #GoBlue https://t.co/Tq0brX44bn— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 22, 2021
Michigan will continue to pursue 2022 All-American DB Sherrod Covil #GoBlue https://t.co/AQkOOBugF8— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 23, 2021
NEWS: Maggie MacNeil (@mags_swims26) is among the six swimmers provisionally nominated to represent @SwimmingCanada at the Tokyo Olympics this summer! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mu5g3NSB98— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 22, 2021
Michigan Seniors Picked in MLS SuperDraft @umichsoccer— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 22, 2021
Ragen » 33rd overall to the @ChicagoFire
Harrison » 53rd overall to the @WhitecapsFC
📃 » https://t.co/PXhw85wmzi
Excited to get back after it on Sunday...make your plans now to catch us on the Big Ten Network!#goblue pic.twitter.com/M2dfHumaDx— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 22, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Blasts Purdue, 70-53, in West Lafayette, Stays Atop the Big Ten Standings
• Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Players React to Purdue win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Purdue's Matt Painter: 'Michigan was Tougher Than us'
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan to Make up its Game at Penn State Jan. 27
• Brian Neubert, GoldandBlack: Breakdown: Purdue's Loss to No. 7 Michigan
