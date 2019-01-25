The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 25
Tweets of the Day:
Continue to evolve ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/NryXYy0t15— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 24, 2019
Hear everything head coach John Beilein, junior Jon Teske and sophomore Jordan Poole had to say prior to the team's contest at Indiana.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/suCCGulCHe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 24, 2019
Coach of the Year = John Beilein@GoodmanHoops gave his midseason award to the @umichbball head coach. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ovp8Qi4IGe— Stadium (@WatchStadium) January 24, 2019
The Wolverines travel to Bloomington, Indiana for their second meeting with the Hoosiers this season tomorrow night!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 24, 2019
Full Preview ⤵️https://t.co/UVJIxfM5mu
🚨𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒍𝒆 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒕 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 24, 2019
The Wolverines will meet up with Ohio State at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 29 at Crisler Center with the game set to be broadcasted on ESPN2.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/2kOXYdLxLp
Final score in Bloomington: Indiana 70, Michigan 60. #goblue— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 25, 2019
Starting off the series with a W! Next stop: the Big 🍎 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Kan1IcU0Gf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 25, 2019
Let's take this rivalry to the mat. 🤼♂️— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2019
No. 6⃣ @umichwrestling visits No. 2⃣ @wrestlingbucks tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on BTN. pic.twitter.com/NqsSXXjOB1
WHAT A MOVE!@umichhockey's Dakota Raabe goes five-hole off a breakaway to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead over #15 Penn State!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m4ABdlTdTx— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 25, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: The Path To A Title - Handicapping The Big Ten Race
• Austin Fox, Poole, Teske Explain Why Michigan's Recent Adversity Has Been 'Needed'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Commit Cornell Wheeler Enjoys Visit
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls In Power Rankings
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein, Staff Have Answers On Offense
• Austin Fox, Former Michigan Center Mason Cole Lands On Two NFL All-Rookie Teams
---
