basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 25

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"It’s been difficult to keep our guys learning from last game and move on to the next"
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: The Path To A Title - Handicapping The Big Ten Race

• Austin Fox, Poole, Teske Explain Why Michigan's Recent Adversity Has Been 'Needed'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Commit Cornell Wheeler Enjoys Visit

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls In Power Rankings

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein, Staff Have Answers On Offense

• Austin Fox, Former Michigan Center Mason Cole Lands On Two NFL All-Rookie Teams

---

