 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team sits alone in first place in the Big Ten.
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“100 years from now two Michigan names will still be talked about in NFL circles as their era’s GOATS, @CharlesWoodson and @TomBrady.”
— Todd Anson (one of Jim Harbaugh's best friends) on Twitter last night following the Buccaneers' win
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Xavier Worthy Situation, Coaching Changes, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — January 24

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Thoughts From Pylon 7v7 Orlando

• Darrin Bauming, NHL.com: Copp Scores Twice in Third, Jets top Senators to Finish Three-Game Sweep

• Tyler Sullivan and Patrik Walker, CBS Sports: Packers vs. Buccaneers Score: Tom Brady Makes NFL History After Holding off Late-Game Surge by Aaron Rodgers

