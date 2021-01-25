The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 25
Tweets of the day
WE CHOOSE FAITH NOT FEAR 〽️#ummbb #goblue— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) January 24, 2021
How things stand in @B1GMBBall: pic.twitter.com/WDg1rL9M8F— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 24, 2021
Man I’m still sick they called this a travel 😂 https://t.co/ZgqXMkOXy8— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) January 24, 2021
IMG Highlights at the Wally Keller Classic! Big Games From Moussa Diabate, Jett Howard, Eric Dailey & More!— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 24, 2021
NEW VIDEO: https://t.co/Tuf2bMFUbS pic.twitter.com/izRdjPCygt
HBD, Tim Biakabutuka! 🎁🎂🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 24, 2021
We're celebrating with highlights from his historic 313-yard effort in @UMichFootball's 1995 win vs. Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/ydiIsKPDad
https://t.co/yZT8D5SdSZ pic.twitter.com/gR6KVKJJs1— Josh Liskiewitz (@PFF_Josh) January 24, 2021
While the specific wording was all U-M sports are paused “until further notice and up to 14 days,” Michigan has gone ahead and listed its next four basketball games as “postponed.” This whole situation is truly surreal. pic.twitter.com/gec7ugNS4X— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 24, 2021
#GoBlue 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/lQX5l6ULor— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) January 24, 2021
Congrats to No. 🔟 on advancing to his 🔟th (!) Super Bowl. 〽️@TomBrady // @UMichFootball // @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/5mxjOaoiUr— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 25, 2021
Think it ever gets old, the whole advancing to seemingly every Super Bowl? 😉 pic.twitter.com/h7pTIbyKjO— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 25, 2021
100 years from now two Michigan names will still be talked about in NFL circles as their era’s GOATS, @CharlesWoodson @TomBrady. https://t.co/LtKWT5fjQH— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 25, 2021
I know much will be made of that last flag, but:— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 24, 2021
One team decided to risk it at the end of the 1st half with their GOAT and got the biscuit.
One decided not to risk it at the end of the 2nd half with their GOAT and did not get the biscuit.
I think that’s the story of tonight.
What a play to end the half! @TomBrady’s second TD of the game gives the @Buccaneers an 11-point lead at the break.#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/G0IPhaLszR— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 24, 2021
Tom Brady 😎— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 24, 2021
ARE YOU KIDDING ME @TomBrady— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 24, 2021
Tom Brady gives the @Buccaneers an early lead! #GoBlue #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/qc8kvf6Ttm— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 24, 2021
It's @TomBrady getting locked in at the Frozen Tundra.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 24, 2021
📺: #TBvsGB | 3:05pm ET on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/DTYRJsng2r
There's a Michigan Man here! @CharlesWoodson has joined the NFC Championship Watch Party.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 24, 2021
(Sponsored by @Verizon) https://t.co/yWxGu28Qwa
Here's a breakdown of the alma maters of the active rosters of the 4 NFL Conference Championship teams. (h/t SalzigHund). pic.twitter.com/URHl6G8EFR— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 25, 2021
If @TomBrady still wants to prove himself he’ll sign with the Lions.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/yZT8D69OKx pic.twitter.com/Wn3G99A5L2— Josh Liskiewitz (@PFF_Josh) January 24, 2021
Kyle Connor leads the @NHLJets with 107 regular-season goals since his first full season in 2017-18, three more than the recently-traded Patrik Laine had with the club over that span.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2021
More #NHLStats: https://t.co/KufRcQaY3R pic.twitter.com/c9MQ9Zlypb
🎥 Andrew Copp on what he saw in tonight’s game after his two-goal performance. pic.twitter.com/CMW3e3P3hx— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 24, 2021
Copp taps in his first of the season to tie it up!— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 24, 2021
🚨: @Copp94
🍎: Paul Stastny
🍏: @NikolajEhlers24 #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/aNbd8hqUDr
Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Michigan!! @SeguinCougarFB @TrueBuzzFB @Coach_JoeyMoss @coachjoegordon @CoachMo15 pic.twitter.com/QcgbDLyrdE— Jamel Johnson (@lil_smoove55) January 25, 2021
Michigan offers 2024 in-state WR Nicholas Marsh #GoBlue https://t.co/HXR94EXIDc— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 25, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) is a playmaker #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/bnFo0ZugS6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 24, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) gets wide open for the TD #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/Nc1oA6DSPw— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 24, 2021
Rising 2023 Michigan WR target Malik Elzy (@elzy_malik) #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 😱 pic.twitter.com/BqJWbAZFmI— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 24, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Xavier Worthy Situation, Coaching Changes, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — January 24
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Thoughts From Pylon 7v7 Orlando
• Darrin Bauming, NHL.com: Copp Scores Twice in Third, Jets top Senators to Finish Three-Game Sweep
• Tyler Sullivan and Patrik Walker, CBS Sports: Packers vs. Buccaneers Score: Tom Brady Makes NFL History After Holding off Late-Game Surge by Aaron Rodgers
