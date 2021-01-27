TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 27

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 27
Tweets Of The Day
Caris LeVert had surgery to treat kidney cancer. He will not need further treatment. This is amazing news for LeVert, who will be out indefinitely. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/vYopnLKHD8— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021
Sources: Michigan is expected to hire UT Martin defensive line coach Ryan Osborn as a defensive analyst.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 26, 2021
Up-and-coming coach who has worked at Florida and Mississippi State. Georgia had been another possibility for him as a landing spot but he'll instead be headed to Michigan.
A leader of exceptional character. Proud of @Myles_Amine and all our student-athletes here at Michigan! https://t.co/jZUQrhBkbP— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) January 26, 2021
OFFICIAL: Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney. No further treatment is needed. Caris is expected to make a full recovery and will be out indefinitely. https://t.co/5UAOhdzAj9— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 26, 2021
- Backup on a winless freshman high school team— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 26, 2021
- Under the radar recruit
- 7th stringer as freshman at Michigan
- 6th round pick
- 3rd stringer as rookie
- 6x Super Bowl champ
- #StillHere pic.twitter.com/tp6WvWUBOL
Moving into the Top 🖐🖐— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 26, 2021
Wolverine sophomore Franz Wagner has been named to the @Hoophall Top 10 candidates for the Jerry West Award for the nation's top shooting guard ➡️ 🏀🏆
Jerry West Award | https://t.co/DjA4ZM8pvj#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/izNa23QXs0
Tuf Borland vs Ben Mason, the rep every was waiting for #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/zPSBz1Wj3s— Dylan is in Mobile (@DillySanders) January 26, 2021
January 26, 2021
Quotes Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M's 6 Rivals100 Signees Are Tied For Its 4th-Most Of The Rivals.com Era
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Top Performers From Pylon Orlando 7v7 Tournament
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Key Questions For Michigan Basketball While On Pause
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 Michigan TE Signee Louis Hansen On First Call With Jay Harbaugh
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Audio: Chris Balas Talks Michigan Athletics Shutdown On The Huge Show
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook