TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 27

Caris LeVert had surgery to treat kidney cancer. He will not need further treatment. This is amazing news for LeVert, who will be out indefinitely. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/vYopnLKHD8

Sources: Michigan is expected to hire UT Martin defensive line coach Ryan Osborn as a defensive analyst. Up-and-coming coach who has worked at Florida and Mississippi State. Georgia had been another possibility for him as a landing spot but he'll instead be headed to Michigan.

A leader of exceptional character. Proud of @Myles_Amine and all our student-athletes here at Michigan! https://t.co/jZUQrhBkbP

OFFICIAL: Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney. No further treatment is needed. Caris is expected to make a full recovery and will be out indefinitely. https://t.co/5UAOhdzAj9

- Backup on a winless freshman high school team - Under the radar recruit - 7th stringer as freshman at Michigan - 6th round pick - 3rd stringer as rookie - 6x Super Bowl champ - #StillHere pic.twitter.com/tp6WvWUBOL

Moving into the Top 🖐🖐 Wolverine sophomore Franz Wagner has been named to the @Hoophall Top 10 candidates for the Jerry West Award for the nation's top shooting guard ➡️ 🏀🏆 Jerry West Award | https://t.co/DjA4ZM8pvj #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/izNa23QXs0

Tuf Borland vs Ben Mason, the rep every was waiting for #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/zPSBz1Wj3s

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook