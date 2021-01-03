 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will take on Northwestern tonight at 7:30 at Crisler Center.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Northwestern

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

***

What: Northwestern @ Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I wonder if Jeff has watched Michigan play this year."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter, after Stadium college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman ranked Michigan No. 18 following its 84-73 win at Maryland
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for Five-Star DT

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Saturday Thoughts: It's an 'Everyone' Problem

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Poised to Keep Pulling in Talented Prospects From Colorado

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — January 2

• Jared Dettmer, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: The Legend of Hunter Dickinson Continues to Grow

{{ article.author_name }}