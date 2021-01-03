The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 3
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Northwestern
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
***
What: Northwestern @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 7:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Until his bankers got involved. https://t.co/Z2aH6VY4dh— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 2, 2021
Call his mother, Jennifer Shepard. She’s told the story in my presence. https://t.co/wZkdhp24vT— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 2, 2021
I wonder if Jeff has watched Michigan play this year https://t.co/ue7lDH7LxG— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 2, 2021
Ditto. https://t.co/mvPdOnGmt5— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 2, 2021
This is not news https://t.co/6BLdTb30Zr— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 2, 2021
10 weeks from today is Selection Sunday.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 3, 2021
“Some jobs are for God and country.” - from @Johnubacon ‘s book, Endzone.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) January 3, 2021
Indeed.
Marching into the new year like 😁 〽️— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) January 2, 2021
#GoBlue #MMBandTogether pic.twitter.com/cIGcgCT730
Nothing But Net 🏀— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 2, 2021
2021 All-American JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) still has hoop dreams. #AAB21 🇺🇸#GoBlue 〽️#AllAmericanBowl 🏈 pic.twitter.com/rSuHPUoiJn
Michigan signee Louis Hansen is celebrating his birthday today. Wolverines are getting a playmaker at tight end. #GoBlue https://t.co/HVfOZ6PxE4— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 2, 2021
Matty Beniers draws a penalty and @usahockey power play converts! It’s 1-0 🇺🇸 https://t.co/fucNMSWZJx— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 3, 2021
Top 6🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GrnRcTAW3C— Keon Wylie (@KeonWylie) January 2, 2021
Back at it tomorrow in Evanston...be sure to catch us on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT!https://t.co/lcqhK7Fkd1#goblue— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 2, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for Five-Star DT
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Saturday Thoughts: It's an 'Everyone' Problem
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Poised to Keep Pulling in Talented Prospects From Colorado
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — January 2
• Jared Dettmer, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: The Legend of Hunter Dickinson Continues to Grow
---
