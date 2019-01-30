The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 30
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 65, Ohio State 49.@Xaviersimpson3 cements his name in the record books with the 6th TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN MICHIGAN HISTORY ✍✍✍— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 30, 2019
Michigan holds Ohio State under 50 points - the last time that happened was exactly 𝟕𝟎 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐆𝐎 today!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/njGqcofnJM
Mr. Triple-Double.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 30, 2019
📸: @samii_photo pic.twitter.com/huxkVyaoGX
Handles colder than the polar vortex. ❄️— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 30, 2019
Sky hook silky like Kareem.@umichbball's @Xaviersimpson3, ladies and gentlemen: pic.twitter.com/9O1PIuhO6U
This is art #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/FJDqFo7MFH— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) January 30, 2019
B1G DUB. #GoBlue x @umichbball pic.twitter.com/Ool8HpQa0R— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 30, 2019
Buckeye beatdown.@umichbball handled business Tuesday night at home: pic.twitter.com/mJYDYi6S1W— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 30, 2019
WHAT A NIGHT, No. 3️⃣! #GoBlue | #TripleDouble @Xaviersimpson3 pic.twitter.com/lpcJWk1LDi— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 30, 2019
With tonight's win, @JohnBeilein ties former U-M coach Johnny Orr's mark for the most Big Ten wins by a Michigan coach (120).— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 30, 2019
Beilein is already U-M's all-time wins leader with 268.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ht23IbkwLU
Michigan has played 21 games.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 30, 2019
8 opponents had < 0.800 PPP
12 opponents had < 0.900 PPP
19 opponents had < 1.000 PPP
None have had > 1.100 PPP
January 30, 2019
Zavier Simpson messed around and got the 6th triple-double in @umichbball program history as the Wolverines took down the Buckeyes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EsBJV2J7dh— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 30, 2019
Zavier Simpson is just the 10th player nationally in the last nine seasons (since 2010-11) to have a triple-double with no turnovers.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 30, 2019
.@JohnBeilein earns a milestone victory when the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes Tuesday night at Crisler Center. AD Warde Manuel broke the news to the team after the game.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/exnmInN5XI— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) January 30, 2019
It may have been freezing outside, but Crisler was on 🔥🔥🔥 tonight as the fans came out to pack the place for our game against Ohio State!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 30, 2019
We cannot thank our fans enough for being the best in the nation!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/EoFT3Mv16G
⚡️ @isaiah__02 ⚡️— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 30, 2019
📸: @samii_photo pic.twitter.com/kDb0enJTTN
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap-Simpson Triple Double Leads Wolverine Win
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Win at Indiana Disguised Decline in Michigan's Offense
• Austin Fox, Harbaugh Explains What Led To The Hiring Of Shaun Nua To Michigan's Staff
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: 2020 Scooby Johnson Talks Offer
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Player Comparison: Osman Savage & Khaleke Hudson
• Austin Fox, Cole Bajema Moves Up In Rankings Update, Jalen Wilson Takes A Slight Dip
