TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 5

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 5
Tweets Of The Day
I was at a funeral. I missed it live BUT his Uncle Donnie 🕊 was with him and made sure he scored 🙌🏽 We have angels on our side! The best is yet to come! Go Blue!!! https://t.co/OCz4TJ2V1t— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) January 4, 2021
I’m honored to even be in talks about being one of the top players in Michigan history! Blessings!#GoBlue https://t.co/wBu9u4OUUO— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) January 4, 2021
After a successful stint in @TheSpringLeague, former #Michigan CB @C_Strib8 is signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL. https://t.co/BR9N2bhDmm— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) January 5, 2021
Wolverines named @ESPN_WomenHoop's Team of the Week: https://t.co/BsbHhrMMmE#goblue pic.twitter.com/dDgBESbkjm— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 4, 2021
Guess who got their 4th Big Ten Freshman of the Week?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2021
➡️ 22.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg & shot 78.3% from field
➡️ career-best 26 points, 11 rebounds for 3rd double-double at Maryland
➡️ 19 points (15 2nd half), three rebounds and a block vs. Northwestern#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YPOEaQlNyZ
This season’s B1G Freshman of the Week selections:— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 4, 2021
Nov. 30: Not Hunter Dickinson
Dec. 7: Hunter Dickinson
Dec. 14: Hunter Dickinson
Dec. 21: Not Hunter Dickinson
Dec. 28: Hunter Dickinson
Jan. 4: Hunter Dickinson
Welcome @jay_may_11 to the 2021 EXOS NFL Combine program. #EXOSCombine2021 #EveryDayIsGameDay #TeamEXOS pic.twitter.com/VWXFPq9QtP— EXOS Sports (@EXOSsports) January 4, 2021
Get you a friend like Tom Brady.@TomBrady 🤝 @AB84 pic.twitter.com/mqFMH8Ee8g— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2021
Breaking, sources tell CBS Sports the NCAA Tournament will use these venues to host the 2021 men’s tournament:— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 4, 2021
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Mackey Arena
Assembly Hall
Lucas Oil (two courts)
Only one game at Lucas Oil at a time.
They messed around and let us in the building no need for crowd noise because I am about to go ham.....Go Blue 〽️🏀💙💯 pic.twitter.com/wH3vpuSXOB— Coach Keith Wade (@wadesworld32) January 4, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Dickinson The Best Freshman In The League … & One Of The Best In The Nation
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Monday Harbaugh, Asst. Coach Talk
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: 'Michigan Had Their Way With Us': Wolverines Are A Tough Out In The Big Ten
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Intel On 2022 Rivals100 Michigan Recruits
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Michigan loses director of football operations to Illinois
---
