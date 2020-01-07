News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 7

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Have you ever heard me use the word hate? I think we should use another word. Help me again with your question."
— Juwan Howard, setting the record straight after being asked postgame if his 'hate' for MSU has been lessened by his 'respect' of Tom Izzo.

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Latest Intel On Michigan Assistant Anthony Campanile

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Why Collins' Return Is Significant For More Than On-The-Field Reasons

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: 'It Fires You Up': Brandon Johns Embraced Hostile Homecoming

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Drops To No. 19 In AP Poll

Andrew Kahn, MLive: Howard On Technical Foul: 'I Had Seen Enough'

---

