The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 7
Tweets of the day
Dolphins have signed quarterback Jake Rudock to a futures contract.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020
It was great spending time and speaking with the 〽️ Club of Ann Arbor today! They always bring it. 😉 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3NBzBxL4C2— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 6, 2020
Reporter: “Is your hate for Michigan State still great or has it dissipated due to your immense respect for Coach Izzo?”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 6, 2020
Juwan Howard: “Have you ever heard me use the word hate? ... I think we should probably use another word. Help me out with your question again.”
All class 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PQYnXa9rH0
Is this real? https://t.co/xtoY94Okbi— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 5, 2020
The part everyone is missing in this “scUM” conversation is how a university with a culture of crime and cover ups can get that one off 🧐— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) January 6, 2020
Let’s not get things confused. I am not in any way saying everyone on the other side of the rivalry is awful. But don’t get upset when I call you on this”scUM” BS. You wanna use that name then ask to keep it just about Basketball or Football. Save it— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) January 6, 2020
11. Ohio State— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 6, 2020
12. Maryland
13. Louisville
14. Kentucky
15. Dayton
16. Villanova
17. West Virginia
18. Virginia
19. Michigan
20. Penn State
21. Memphis
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Colorado
Weekly polls ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yH7XFuamog— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 6, 2020
Friendly reminder that Michigan has an 18-point win over the No. 1 team in the country. https://t.co/tAr9Axj3Tv— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 6, 2020
Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/tqvxgvPfIJ— angelique (@chengelis) January 5, 2020
Senior Alex King (@The_Sax_King) hit all the right notes performing the national anthem at yesterday's @umichwbball game! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wES3RYeHJI— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 6, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Latest Intel On Michigan Assistant Anthony Campanile
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Why Collins' Return Is Significant For More Than On-The-Field Reasons
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: 'It Fires You Up': Brandon Johns Embraced Hostile Homecoming
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Drops To No. 19 In AP Poll
• Andrew Kahn, MLive: Howard On Technical Foul: 'I Had Seen Enough'
---
