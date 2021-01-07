TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 7

"Right now, @umichbball is the best team in the Big Ten." @TheAndyKatz is speaking facts. 📠 pic.twitter.com/cBRH2Nh9Sf

Juwan Howard: "Our team is humble, man. They know that the season doesn't end until April."

Hunter Dickinson said he's going to go lift right now. He just scored 28 points and grabbed 8 boards in 31 (!) minutes. Wut.

10-0 and 5-0 in B1G play! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/uucATbnZ51

They never stop hustling. That and the length on defense has to be deflating. https://t.co/GXN9wN9q6g

We're down to 10 undefeated teams! RT if your squad is one of them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Huzw0c1t2D

"They have as much talent as anyone in the country."

