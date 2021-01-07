 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 07:13:32 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 7

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"They have as much talent as anyone in the country."
— Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino on Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Richard Pitino: Michigan Has ‘As Much Talent as Anyone in the Country’

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: 'We Play TEAM Basketball Here At Michigan' — Isaiah Livers

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Working Hard On Rising 2022 Colorado OL Braden Miller

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Answering Five Questions On Michigan Basketball Ahead Of Minnesota Game


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}