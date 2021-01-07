TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 7

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 7
Tweets Of The Day
"Right now, @umichbball is the best team in the Big Ten."@TheAndyKatz is speaking facts. 📠 pic.twitter.com/cBRH2Nh9Sf— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 7, 2021
Final from Ann Arbor.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2021
Dickinson: 28P (CH), 8R
Livers: 14P, 7R, 3A, 2S
Wagner: 12P, 5R, 4A, 2B
Smith: 7P, 6A
Johns Jr.: 7P, 4R, 2B#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/6A8Md9464H
Juwan Howard: "Our team is humble, man. They know that the season doesn't end until April."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 7, 2021
Hunter Dickinson said he's going to go lift right now. He just scored 28 points and grabbed 8 boards in 31 (!) minutes. Wut.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 7, 2021
10-0 and 5-0 in B1G play! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/uucATbnZ51— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 7, 2021
They never stop hustling. That and the length on defense has to be deflating. https://t.co/GXN9wN9q6g— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 7, 2021
January 7, 2021
Starting 5#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QxjCPvCITa— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2021
We're down to 10 undefeated teams!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 6, 2021
RT if your squad is one of them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Huzw0c1t2D
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Richard Pitino: Michigan Has ‘As Much Talent as Anyone in the Country’
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: 'We Play TEAM Basketball Here At Michigan' — Isaiah Livers
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Working Hard On Rising 2022 Colorado OL Braden Miller
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Answering Five Questions On Michigan Basketball Ahead Of Minnesota Game
---
