 Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to have found his new defensive coordinator.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Michigan State

Sport: Hockey

When: 4:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"How is it possible that @umichbball Freshman Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18pts and 8 rebounds and IS NOT ON THE WOODEN AWARD MIDSEASON TOP 25 LIST? Absolutely absurd.."
— ESPN college basketball analyst Dan Dakich on Twitter yesterday
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Signs his Extension

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Warde Manuel — 'Jim is the Right man'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 1: Closing in on a new DC, Harbaugh Update

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: All-American 2021 Signee no Longer Enrolling Early at Michigan

• Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: McDonald's Nuggets: NCAA Eligibility Rule, Michigan, More

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}