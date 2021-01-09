The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 9
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Michigan State
Sport: Hockey
When: 4:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
OFFICIAL: Warde Manuel Announces Contract Extension for Coach Jim Harbaugh » https://t.co/UZKP40GZJ8— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 8, 2021
Jim Harbaugh: “There is work to be done and challenges to be addressed. “These challenges are being addressed as we continue to strive for excellence in the classroom and championships on the field, a message that I hope is noted in the language of our agreed-upon contract.”— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 8, 2021
Michigan A.D. Warde Manuel: “I continue to believe that Jim is the right man to lead our program in pursuit of Big Ten and CFP championships.”— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 8, 2021
Terms of Jim Harbaugh’s contract extension, via @freep pic.twitter.com/Dwfj6VCInU— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 8, 2021
Go Blue! 〽️ https://t.co/0ArD7BdrTC— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 8, 2021
January 8, 2021
The Harbaugh contract should be signed and officially complete within the hour or so. Not sure when an announcement will be made, but some sources have said they could wait until Monday.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 8, 2021
John Harbaugh declined to comment on report that LB coach Mike Macdonald is planning to accept the defensive coordinator job at Michigan.— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 8, 2021
Harbaugh said all of his coaches are "locked in" for Sunday's playoff game.
January 8, 2021
He hit the go-ahead basket on one end, and erased Devin Harris' shot on the other. 🙌#OTD 1⃣8⃣ years ago, Daniel Horton's incredible sequence lifted @umichbball to a thrilling win over Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/K8QnEgtwRf— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 8, 2021
Sources: Michigan is targeting Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald for its defensive coordinator job.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2021
Currently working with John Harbaugh. May soon be working with his brother.
What's the most random place you've ever gotten a #GoBlue? https://t.co/NhMoZwXpGp— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 9, 2021
Of course, Michigan could wield its influence to pressure for NCAA reform, but the creaky NCAA is about to break itself, so it’s not clear how to improve leveling the playing field. https://t.co/jYw8PqigJR— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 8, 2021
Check out our LIVE pre-game show on our Facebook beginning at 6:30 p.m.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 8, 2021
WATCH >> https://t.co/FHOXlmcXp9 pic.twitter.com/MNncqoGZF1
We have news!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 8, 2021
▶️ the video pic.twitter.com/Cyw7RXkdp2
😋In January as part of #ConquerTheCold, each weekend the “Comfort Food Challenge” inspires participating restaurants to provide their take on a specific dish. We can’t wait to try them all! https://t.co/9QgYKJm9vL— Destination Ann Arbor (@AnnArbor) January 8, 2021
📷@ourcountertop#AnnArbor #AlwaysA2 #ShowYourLoveA2 #OwnWinter pic.twitter.com/DHzRPKLAmO
Rivals250 Michigan WR signee Cristian Dixon (@Dixondoesit8) here at @Pylon7on7 All-American registration. #GoBlue @christianlarae1 pic.twitter.com/OOx13hOIcc— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Led by 35 points and 22 rebounds from @nazhillmon, @umichwbball moved to 8-0 last night -- the best start in program history. https://t.co/UwCiALlS82— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 8, 2021
.@Parris58 has a "we, not me" mindset for No. 2 Michigan. 🙌— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 8, 2021
"Scoring as many points as possible, trying to get the pin when I can, really trying to give my team the best opportunity to win."
Watch ➡️ https://t.co/J1Zc981OfY@umichwrestling x @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/DpRMfIhpKD
𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 8, 2021
𝗕𝟭𝗚 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞.
𝟳 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗧
#2 Michigan at #10 Rutgers
𝟵 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗧
#13 Minnesota at #5 Nebraska
📺 Watch on Big Ten Network
📱 Stream on the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/T3uHmpAQRK
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Signs his Extension
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Warde Manuel — 'Jim is the Right man'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 1: Closing in on a new DC, Harbaugh Update
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: All-American 2021 Signee no Longer Enrolling Early at Michigan
• Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: McDonald's Nuggets: NCAA Eligibility Rule, Michigan, More
