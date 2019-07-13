The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 13
Tweets of the Day:
Are you going to be ready? I know this Team will be ready. See you at the Big House Aug 31. Go Blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/6A1Y4a4wJW— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) July 12, 2019
5️⃣0️⃣ DAYS!!#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/QxsRP063lU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 12, 2019
Introducing the Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor Class of 2019… https://t.co/cSjOimOUM2#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/qS64X6iGIf— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 12, 2019
A 1991 All-American and team co-captain, Anderson finished his time at Michigan as the program's third-leading tackler with 428 career stops, 25 TFLs, seven sacks, five interceptions and five fumble recoveries.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 12, 2019
His 42 starts still rank 2nd among LBs in program history. pic.twitter.com/jylit8BEeZ
Simpkins was a team captain and consensus All-American for the Wolverines in 1979, and he finished his playing career with the program-record 516 career tackles across 34 career starts.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 12, 2019
Simpkins was a tackling machine, with a single-season program-record 174 tackles in 1977. pic.twitter.com/lEso09S6Hb
Great kid tossing with brother John, & Papa Jack judging. Good Times! pic.twitter.com/JgkAzqtE8y— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) July 13, 2019
Congrats to Erick Anderson and Ron Simpkins!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 12, 2019
The former @UMichFootball tackling machines are part of the @UMichAthletics Hall of Honor Class of 2019. pic.twitter.com/oD4OYyOLLU
Congrats & Best of Luck Chinedu!#GoBlue FOREVER 〽️🏀 https://t.co/h20PbLXUY0— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 12, 2019
The Greatest University in the World! #leadersandbest #themichigandifference #GoBlue https://t.co/jUYzUaKIel— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) July 12, 2019
Hal Downes to be inducted into the Michigan Hall of Honor this fall!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 12, 2019
READ | https://t.co/uTYPTdBP90#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aYzQ35D0EZ
Wolverine great John Fisher, a 4x NCAA All-American, 3x Big Ten champ & a World Cup champ, will be the 15th wrestler inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor. Induction ceremony is Nov. 15th. Congrats @Jfishthrive!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) July 12, 2019
RELEASE: https://t.co/k6cCnq2kDu pic.twitter.com/sDQDvPTnfI
A huge congratulations to Stacey Thomas, who will be inducted into the Hall of Honor this fall! https://t.co/T37oejDIrD #goblue pic.twitter.com/gCTb1pllAk— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 12, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Erick Anderson, Ron Simpkins Among Seven Voted Into U-M Hall Of Honor
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Aaron Lewis' Coach Discusses His Game
• Austin Fox, CBS Sports Tabs Michigan As Nation's Best Athletic Program In 2018-19
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying About Franz Wagner
• Chris Balas, Mailbag: On The New Offense, Don Brown & More
• Tony Paul, The Detroit News: Erik Bakich appreciates ‘magnitude’ of Michigan’s season but aims higher
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook