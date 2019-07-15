The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 15
Tweets of the Day:
Shea Patterson DOMINATED on 3rd and 4th down for Michigan last season. pic.twitter.com/sX4umXHY3A— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 14, 2019
#OTD in 1913, Gerald Ford was born.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 14, 2019
The 38th POTUS was a two-time national champ at @UMichFootball, and remained a fan post-college. pic.twitter.com/Aer1LsDiCC
Thoughts, @jg500087? https://t.co/Qe2xA6zj1v— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 14, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football, The 3-2-1: Toughest Games, A Must Win
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football National Roundup
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Juwan Howard has attention of top prospects. Here's his challenge
