{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
He’s done a lot, especially in development of my technique and stuff. He’s a great coach, and I’m a big fan that he’s over there with us. He’s helped me a lot personally, with my development as a football player. I love having him here.
— Ben Bredeson on Ed Warinner

• The Wolverine.com Staff, Sunday Night Chat: Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball & Recruiting

• Chris Balas, Your Questions Answered: Michigan Wolverines Football Guard Ben Bredeson

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Juwan Howard is here to let himself out

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Michigan's success hinges on Gattis' play-calling, says Fox's Klatt

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Josh Gattis defends Jim Harbaugh's respect for mental health

