The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22
Tweets of the Day:
July 20, 2019
It’s hard to say you know what someone is going through if you’ve never walked a day in their shoes!I have on mental health and I stand by @CoachJim4UM 1000% https://t.co/1UfDiNob9m pic.twitter.com/PMDeQarRhk— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) July 21, 2019
Maggie MacNeil (@mags_swims26) anchors Canada to a BRONZE MEDAL in the women’s 4x100-meter Freestyle Relay on the first night of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju! (📸: SwimmingCanada/Ian MacNicol) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZFp5QyOuo4— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) July 21, 2019
Heck of an outing for former @umichbaseball RHP @troymiller27! After allowing 2 runs and 3 hits in the first 2 innings, he throws 6 IP of shutout ball. #LugLife🔩— Adam Jaksa (@AdamJaksa) July 21, 2019
Final line: 7.0 IP 4 H 2 ER 1 BB 7 K
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine.com Staff, Sunday Night Chat: Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball & Recruiting
• Chris Balas, Your Questions Answered: Michigan Wolverines Football Guard Ben Bredeson
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Juwan Howard is here to let himself out
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Michigan's success hinges on Gattis' play-calling, says Fox's Klatt
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Josh Gattis defends Jim Harbaugh's respect for mental health
---
